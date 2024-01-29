« previous post |

A sarcastic song for the new year by the awesome Namewee (Huáng Míngzhì 黃明志), featuring Winnie Poohpooh (aka Xi Dada) clad in imperial dragon robe:

The video is provided with trilingual subtitles — Chinese, Malaysian, and English — so if you listen and look closely, you should be able to glean much of what's going on, but I will provide some background and explanatory notes to make things easier and more meaningful, especially for novice viewers.

First of all, a few words about the singer songwriter and his names:

Wee Meng Chee (Chinese: 黃明志; pinyin: Huáng Míngzhì; Pe̍h-ōe-jī: Ûiⁿ Bêng-chì; born 6 May 1983), widely known by his stage name Namewee ( ), Malaysian hip hop recording artist, composer, filmmaker and actor. His stage name is a bilingual pun on his first name, the English term for 'name' (Chinese: 名字; pinyin: míngzi).

(source)

Plenty of cleverness right there to begin with.

We at Language Log already know Namewee quite well, through his blockbuster hit "It Might Break Your Pinky Heart" (10/22/21). Among other things, it was a sharp denunciation of the Great Firewall (= censorship) in the PRC. In other songs and videos, Namewee has taken on such sensitive subjects as Wolf Warrior diplomacy, political corruption, speculative investment…. His targets in the PRC are almost endless.

Next is the phrase "lóng de chuánrén 龙的传人 ("Descendants of the Dragon"), whiech is repeated endlessly, and is a reference to the alleged 5,000 years of continuous Chinese civilization. It was the title of a seminal work by Taiwanese songwriter Hóu Déjiàn 侯德健 (b. 10/1/56), who wrote it in late 1978 as a protest against the official recognition of the PRC by the US, which was announced on December 15, 1978.

One of the most amazing things about this video is the uncanny AI replication of Xi Jinping's voice near the begining and at the end. I must say that I was quite stunned to hear it.

As Namewee's fans caution, better not go to dragon land. If he does, he might soon be "missed", like so many redoubtable figures who have tickled the wyvern's whiskers.

Oh, I almost forgot to say that Namewee's dragon song garnered nearly three million views and more than ten thousand comments in less than three days.

Selected reading

[Thanks to shaing tai]

Permalink