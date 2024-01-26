« previous post |

Oliver Millman, "Biden hits pause on natural gas projects amid thread of carbon ‘mega bombs’", The Guardian 1/26/2024.

Or maybe that should be The Grauniad?

B.L., who sent in the link, commented:

The same typo (or is it a typo??) appeared in the summary on the home page.

I can't decide whether this is some new meaning of "thread" – growing out of the email use of "thread" to refer to a series of linked messages – or a General American headline writer with intervocalic "flapping" getting momentarily confused between "threat" and "thread", or (perhaps most likely) a General American headline writer DICTATING a headline to a speech-recognition system and the system responding to the effective neutralization of /t/ and /d/ intervocalically by choosing "thread" rather than "threat". I have no idea what sort of uses speech recognition gets put to in a news room nowadays.

The body of the article includes one instance of threat:

“This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is – the existential threat of our time,” Biden said, adding that Republicans who support ever-expanding fossil fuel infrastructure “wilfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis”.

…and none of thread. So the typo (or speech-to-text-o?) theory seems most likely to me. Though examples like "'Long live our noble Kingn'" make the lapsus digiti theory still plausible.

Perhaps the combination of fewer copy editors and more NLP will take us back to the olden days, at least in terms of the frequency of errors from whatever source?

The obligatory screenshot:

