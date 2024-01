« previous post |

On today's NPR Morning Edition, there was segment about a new TV show that parodies NPR :"New Peacock comedy 'In the Know' parodies NPR". And the featured aspect involves 41 seconds of dueling euphemisms:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

For some useful linguistic background, see John McWhorter's 2016 essay "Euphemize this".

There are various trailers and such-like things for In The Know on YouTube, for example:

Permalink