From Jess DeMarco:

This is the de Young Museum in San Francisco, doubling down the -x construction for Spanish: Bienvenidxs.

Are most Spanish speakers ok with this?

I also note that none of the Chinese language materials use simplified characters (viz., huānyíng 歡迎 but not 欢迎). Is this a snub against the mainland? They do feature a dress made up of images of Mao….

When I first started posting on Language Log nearly two decades ago, some readers upbraided me for using traditional characters instead of simplified ones. I used the traditional characters out of respect for the tradition, but it seems that some people were offended by my not using simplified characters. As time passed, to avoid being chastened by the simplified supporters, who tend to be more combative, as befitting Maoists, I mostly switched over to simplified, except for historical purposes / accuracy.

As for the Mao image dress, it all depends on how they depict him. Do they make him look diabolical? Admirable?

Within a few days, I will make a post on a dress with Chinese writing on it. I have done so several times in the past, and will cite those posts in the forthcoming one, which is on a sensitive subject.

