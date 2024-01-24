« previous post | next post »

Shared by Tuomas in Shaanxi, China:

The Chinese says:

jīngshén jiànkāng fángzhì zhōngxīn

精神健康防治中心

"Mental Health Prevention and Treatment Center"

The operative expression, fángzhì 防治, can mean "prevention and cure; preventive treatment; prophylaxis and treatment". They completely forgot the second part.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Francis Miller]

Permalink