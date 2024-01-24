Mental health prevention
Shared by Tuomas in Shaanxi, China:
The Chinese says:
jīngshén jiànkāng fángzhì zhōngxīn
精神健康防治中心
"Mental Health Prevention and Treatment Center"
The operative expression, fángzhì 防治, can mean "prevention and cure; preventive treatment; prophylaxis and treatment". They completely forgot the second part.
