« previous post |

…this one in a headline — Toby Helm, "Sadiq Khan: 'Free young people from Brexit work and travel ban", The Guardian 1/20/2024.

Philip Taylor, who sent in the link, wrote:

I read it five times as ‘Free young people from (Brexit work) and (travel ban)’ before finally realising that it had to be parsed as ‘Free young people from ((Brexit work and travel) ban)’.

I believe that this is what Philip's mistaken reading was;

In other words, freeing the young people from Brexit work (whatever that is) and (also) from (some sort of) travel ban.

But that still leaves it open whether the intended structure is this:

i.e. freeing them a ban on "Brexit work and travel" — a phrase that's at least as puzzling as "Brexit work".

Or this:

i.e. freeing the youngs from a Brexit-caused ban on (European) work and travel. Which makes sense, at least from this side of the Atlantic…

The obligatory screenshot:

Permalink