« previous post |

Kate Riga and Nicole Lafond, "Congress Boots The Government Funding Can Down The Road, Again", Talking Points Memo 1/18/2024:

Under pressure from an impending snowstorm (translation for non-D.C. weather babies: a predicted couple-inch sprinkling), both chambers of Congress Thursday passed a continuing resolution to keep the government funded until early March.

"Weather babies" means people who are not used to significant snowfall, of course. But at first I got the wrong scope for "non-", assuming the structure

[[non D.C.] [weather babies]]

meaning "weather babies who are not from D.C."

That interpretation violates a Gricean maxim or two — why would "impending snowstorm" need to be translated for weather babies if they're not from D.C. (and by implication, not need to be translated for weather babies from D.C.)?

But the authors clearly meant the analysis to be

[non [D.C. weather babies]]

i.e. "those readers who are not D.C. weather babies". This presupposes that folks in D.C. are all weather babies, scared of "a predicted couple-inch sprinkling" of snow — and now the irony works, because the D.C. weather babies are the group feeling the pressure, and their meteorological infancy is relevant.

This is the milder variety of "garden path", leading to "a clearly unintended meaning" rather than "a dead end". And the problem with the mistaken interpretation is a subtle one. But I still did a double take.

Permalink