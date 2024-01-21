Garden path of the day
Kate Riga and Nicole Lafond, "Congress Boots The Government Funding Can Down The Road, Again", Talking Points Memo 1/18/2024:
Under pressure from an impending snowstorm (translation for non-D.C. weather babies: a predicted couple-inch sprinkling), both chambers of Congress Thursday passed a continuing resolution to keep the government funded until early March.
"Weather babies" means people who are not used to significant snowfall, of course. But at first I got the wrong scope for "non-", assuming the structure
[[non D.C.] [weather babies]]
meaning "weather babies who are not from D.C."
That interpretation violates a Gricean maxim or two — why would "impending snowstorm" need to be translated for weather babies if they're not from D.C. (and by implication, not need to be translated for weather babies from D.C.)?
But the authors clearly meant the analysis to be
[non [D.C. weather babies]]
i.e. "those readers who are not D.C. weather babies". This presupposes that folks in D.C. are all weather babies, scared of "a predicted couple-inch sprinkling" of snow — and now the irony works, because the D.C. weather babies are the group feeling the pressure, and their meteorological infancy is relevant.
This is the milder variety of "garden path", leading to "a clearly unintended meaning" rather than "a dead end". And the problem with the mistaken interpretation is a subtle one. But I still did a double take.
Jenny Chu said,
January 21, 2024 @ 9:54 am
I found the headline itself rife with almost-garden-paths:
[Congress boots] – the new snowshoe required of congresspeople?
[[Congress boots] the government funding can] – There are many types of things that the government funding can support. Congressional boots are one of them.
[Congress [boots [government funding can]]] – Is "boots" a verb like "believes"? Congress doesn't think much of government funding … Congress thinks government funding can take a long walk off a short pier!
Dick Margulis said,
January 21, 2024 @ 9:57 am
The wholesale elimination of news media copy editor positions is, of course, the root cause of such infelicities. Your garden path could easily have been prevented with the use of hyphens (non-D.C.-weather-babies). But isn't the more salient issue the noun pile in the hed? It took me three tries to figure out what Congress boots are.
Robert Coren said,
January 21, 2024 @ 10:14 am
I found the headline perfectly transparent ("Congress boots" as a noun phrase is not something that would have occurred to me without the mention of garden paths), and was puzzled about the subject line until I read Mark's explication, and found that I had in fact parsed the "non-D.C weather babies" as [[non D.C.] [weather babies]], even though thinking at some level that the author meant the other parsing.