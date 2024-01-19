Language and consciousness

The current SMBC presents a new (and alarmingly persuasive) theory about the origins of consciousness, in order to explain why Large Language Models are not (yet) conscious:


The details of the process:

And only the fit survive:

So we can predict the path to AI consciousnes:

One of the comments:

I get it! When Jaynes wrote about “The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind”, he’s referring to how sitting in on legislative proceedings is terminally boring, right?

  1. Cervantes said,

    January 19, 2024 @ 10:20 am

    Doesn't make sense. In order to be bored, you have to be conscious in the first place.

