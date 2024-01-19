« previous post |

The current SMBC presents a new (and alarmingly persuasive) theory about the origins of consciousness, in order to explain why Large Language Models are not (yet) conscious:





The details of the process:

And only the fit survive:

So we can predict the path to AI consciousnes:

One of the comments:

I get it! When Jaynes wrote about “The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind”, he’s referring to how sitting in on legislative proceedings is terminally boring, right?

Permalink