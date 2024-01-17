« previous post |

A recent LinkedIn post by Liang Huang lists some of his recent achievements, experiences, and honors. This work is all connected with the project of creating better algorithms for predicting the secondary structure of macromolecules, initially by analogy to algorithms developed for efficient parsing. This all began more than 20 years ago, based on work by Aravind Joshi — one of the first papers was Yasuo Uemura et al., "Tree adjoining grammars for RNA structure prediction", Theoretical computer science, 1999.

I discussed the history starting with an IRCS workshop in 2000, and the situation as of a few years ago, in "The computational linguistics of COVID-19 vaccine design", 7/27/2020.



One of Liang's LinkedIn links is a YouTube video of his presentation at the 11th mRNA Health Conference a couple of months ago in Berlin, where 22 minutes of your time will give you the whole story.

He also links to a 2023 Nature paper by Anna Blakney, "A tool for optimizing messenger RNA sequence", and a less technical Nature News article by Elie Dolgin, "‘Remarkable’ AI tool designs mRNA vaccines that are more potent and stable".

All this is yet another example of productive interdisciplinary cross-fertilization via mathematical and algorithmic analogies. (Or perhaps I should say, "homologies"…)

In the background is something I've been thinking about since that 2000 Penn workshop, as discussed in my 2020 post:

Together with David Searls, a former Penn colleague who was then Senior Vice President for Computational Biology at GlaxoSmithKline, Aravind had organized a workshop on the mathematical analysis of two types of strings of discrete elements: sentences and macromolecules.

One of the presentations was by Yasuo Uemura, Aki Hasegawa, and Satoshi Kobayashi, who presented work published as "Tree adjoining grammars for RNA structure prediction", Theoretical computer science 1999, which was "concerned with identifying a subclass of tree adjoining grammars (TAGs) that is suitable for the application to modeling and predicting RNA secondary structures". […]

Another presentation was by Elena Rivas and Sean Eddy, who described work published as "A dynamic programming algorithm for RNA structure prediction including pseudoknots", Journal of Molecular Biology 1999. From that paper's abstract:

We describe a dynamic programming algorithm for predicting optimal RNA secondary structure, including pseudoknots. […] The description of the algorithm is complex, which led us to adopt a useful graphical representation (Feynman diagrams) borrowed from quantum field theory.

After Elena's talk, Aravind and Elena spent the coffee break and some time thereafter at the whiteboard, exploring in detail the nature of the connections between Feynman Diagrams and Tree Adjoining Grammars. (Crudely, as I understand it, Feynman Diagrams offer an efficient solution for a certain class of integrals where most of an problematically increasing number of terms cancel as positive and negative pairs; these canceling pairs are analogous to the matching left and right brackets — or lexical dependencies — of a parsed sentence; both formalisms offer an analogy to the matching elements in macromolecule secondary structure. )

On my todo-list ever since: the idea of explaining in an accessible way (to myself as well as others) exactly what the analogy between Feynman Diagrams and parsing algorithms is.

