For those who are unfamiliar with Classical Chinese (CC) / Literary Sinitic (LS), what I am about to demonstrate in this post may be completely revelatory. Many outsiders to CC / LS operate under the misapprehension that — because they are both written with hanzi 漢字 / 汉字 ("Chinese characters / sinoglyphs") — anyone who can read Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM) ought to be able to read CC / LS texts without too much difficulty.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

How did this subject come up?

On the last day of 2023, I made this post: "The Miracle of Western Writing" (12/31/23). In it, I referred to Xī rú ěrmù zī 西儒耳目資, a book written by the Jesuit missionary, Nicolas Trigault (1577-1628), and translated the title as Aid to the Eyes and Ears of Western Literati. The first commenter, Philip Taylor, asked, "…is it really possible that Xī rú ěrmù zī (西儒耳目資) can mean 'Aid to the Eyes and Ears of Western Literati'? So much meaning packed into just five Hanzi/?" To which I replied, "The 5 hanzi mean what the 5 capitalized English words indicate: Western Literati Ears Eyes Aid. That's basically how we read Classical Chinese / Literary Sinitic that is easy and straightforward." Philip then noted that he had asked GT and ChatGPT, and both of them were stumped. That's understandable, for CC / LS is a dead, classical language, completely different from the living, vernacular MSM that GT and ChatGPT are designed to render (cf. Sanskrit / Hindi and Latin / Italian [much less English]).

katarina then weighed in and properly said that GT and ChatGPT "are flummoxed because the five characters are in Classical Chinese, not in present-day Chinese, i.e., they are in Classical Chinese grammar. One of the beauties of Classical Chinese is its extreme brevity." She further thanked me for the information about Matteo Ricci and Nicolas Trigault. I was especially grateful that katarina said, "For a non-linguist, I am very glad this is Language Log and not Linguistics Log, because we can learn, through the LL postings, so much about language as well as about culture and civilization."

Whereupon Philip Anderson stated, "With Professor Mair’s explanation, I can see how those five characters express the meaning given. How would the same sense be expressed in modern Mandarin? Less tersely I assume."

At that point, I immediately organized an "experiment" among my MA and PhD students from China in my classes, asking them to translate "西儒耳目資" into pure, vernacular MSM. The results are as follow.

1.

gěi xīfāng xuézhě de tīng hànyǔ, kàn hànzì de fǔzhù cáiliàp

给西方学者的听汉语、看汉字的辅助材料

"auxiliary materials for Western scholars to understand spoken Sinitic and read sinoglyphs"

2.

Preliminary grammatical analysis:

(wèi) xī rú (zhī) ěrmù (ér) zī

(为)西儒(之)耳目(而)资

"(for) Western literati('s) ears eyes (and) aid"

or

xī rú (zhī) ěrmù (xiāngyìng zhī) zī

西儒(之)耳目(相应之)资

"Western literati('s) ears eyes (corresponding) aid"

Translations:

a)

gěi xīfāng xué rén/rú shì ěrduǒ (tīng yīn) hé yǎnjīng (shìzì) de bāngzhù

给西方学人/儒士耳朵(听音)和眼睛(识字)的帮助

"help for Western scholars / literati (for) their ears (to hear sounds) and their eyes (to recognize glyphs)"

b)

gěi xīfāng dú (zhōngwén) shū (de) rén suǒ tígōng de (jiéhé) shēngyīn yǔ zìxíng de bāngzhù

给西方读(中文)书(的)人所提供的(结合)声音与字形的帮助

"help for Westerners who are reading (Chinese) books that provides (combined) sounds and shapes of glyphs"

c）

bāngzhù xīfāng dúshūrén biàn yīn hé rèn zì de zīliào

帮助西方读书人辨音和认字的资料

"materials to help Western scholars distinguish sounds and recognize glyphs"

3.

bāngzhù xīfāng xuézhě (xuéxí zhōngwén) tīng shuō dú xiě (de shū)

幫助西方學者（學習中文）聽說讀寫（的書）

"(a book) to help Western scholars (learning Chinese) to hear and speak and to read and write"

4.

bāngzhù xīfāng xuézhě de zīliào

帮助西方学者的资料

"material for helping Western scholars" (she completely left out "ears" and "eyes")

5.

bāngzhù xīfāng chuánjiào shì yòng ěrduǒ tīng (hànzì yīnyùn) yòng yǎnjīng pīndú (hànzì dúyīn)

帮助西方传教士用耳朵听（汉字音韵）用眼睛拼读（汉字读音）

"Help for Western missionaries to use their ears to hear (the phonology of sinoglyphs) and use their eyes to spell out (the sounds of sinoglyphs)"

6.

xīfāng xuézhě (yòng lái) zēngzhǎng jiànwén de zīliào

西方学者（用来）增长见闻的资料

"materials (for use) by Western scholars to increase their seeing and hearing" — ěrmù 耳目 ("ear eye") here might be a metonym for shìtīng 视听 ("see hear") or jiànwén 见闻 ("look listen")

7.

gěi xīfāng xuézhě de zhùyīn shū

給西方學者的注音書

"a phonetically annotated book for Western scholars" — One realizes how concise and economical classical Chinese is.

This experiment demonstrates an argument I've been trying to make for the last half-century, namely, it is just as challenging to translate Classical Chinese / Literary Sinitic into Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM), or any Sinitic topolect for that matter, as it is to translate Classical Chinese / Literary Sinitic into Russian, German, Arabic, Hebrew, Bahasa Melayu, Hindi, Telugu, English, French…, or any modern vernacular language — if you're doing an honest job of it. But most people just cop out and copy large chunks of the classical / literary language into the vernacular, and I have to remind them that they haven't really understood the text they are supposedly translating.

[Thanks to Zhaofei Chen, Shuheng Zhang, Xiaoqiao Zhu, Qianheng Jiang, Xiaohan Wang, Yifei Yang, and Zihan Guo]

