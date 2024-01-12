« previous post |

According to Toyin Falola, "No Gree for Anybody!", HeartOfArts 1/12/2024:

I am writing this piece from Lagos. “No Gree” is what you now hear at every moment, every corner. […]

No Gree for Anybody seems to be a personal avowal to not compromise or concede and to maintain unwavering determination against factors and people that could impede one’s aspirations or thwart the pursuit of one’s desires.

There are plenty of other discussions in textual form: Chimezie Chika, "'No Gree for Anybody', the New Nigerian Catchphrase for Tenacity in 2024"; Chimdiebube Orji, "No gree for anybody! The word for 2024"; Precious Anizobam "'No Gree for Anybody' -Nigerians unanimous mantra for 2024"; …

And also lots of clips on YouTube and plenty of tweets, threads, etc.

The Nigerian police have objected:

We have been informed by our intelligence that this slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may cause problem across the country …

Unsurprisingly, there has been some explicit push-back against the police warning — but the reaction to the slogan itself seems mostly positive, for example this (self-described?) official video, whose message seems to be the same as Axelrod's "tit for tat" strategy for social cooperation:

[link] If you give me, I will give you back (I no go gree)

If you jam me, I will jam you back (I no go gree)

