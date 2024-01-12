« previous post |

No sooner have we addressed "The politics of frozen garlic in Taiwan" (1/11/24) than we now must look at the implications of dried mango for the current election in that island nation. Here we will not be studying the obscene usage (gàn) that "dry" (gān) often gets mixed up with. For those who are interested in that topic, which Language Log has been following since 2006), check out the last two items in "Selected readings") below.

Today's mango excitement derives from a pun based on the expression "dried mango" (mángguǒ gān 芒果乾); it has nothing to do with "$%#@!" mango. The near pun is for "wángguó gǎn 亡國感" ("sense of national subjugation"), where wáng 亡 means "perish; death; die", though in this phrase, "subjugation" has become the usual translation. Of course, guó 國, means "nation; state", and note that the "K" of KMT (Kuomintang [Wade-Giles romanization of 國民黨] "Nationalist Party") or the "G" of GMD (Guómíndǎng [Pinyin romanization of the same name]) is that same word, guó 國 ("nation; state").

In the last few weeks of the runup to the presidential election, mángguǒ gān 芒果乾 ("dried mango") || "wángguó gǎn 亡國感" ("sense of national subjugation") has gone massively viral in Taiwan and beyond. In most people's minds, the "guó 國" of the pun has come to be associated with the "Nation" of the "Nationalist", the implication being that, if the Nationalist Party wins, the country (Taiwan) will perish (at the hands of Xi Jinping's CCP/PRC). That's what people gǎn 感 ("sense") < gān 乾 ("dried"). This is especially true among the juéqīng 覺青 ("Awakened Youth").

