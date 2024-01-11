"…like this one"
That list names objects of research rather than fields of research, I think, though some may disagree with this quibble.
As a point of linguistic interest, there's a sort of Gricean constraint on deictic appropriateness here. It seems to me that "conversations" works better than "galaxies" — though "habitable worlds" does seem to fit, for some reason. And of course for choices like "cities", "streets", "forests", …, the actual location matters.
Overall, this is a great way to start a conversation in response to the "what do you do?" question, at least for those people who have a suitable object of research to respond with.
Mark P said,
January 11, 2024 @ 9:32 am
“I study the optical characteristics of reentry vehicles like … OH SHIT!”
bks said,
January 11, 2024 @ 10:28 am
I'm a researcher studying languages comme celui-ci.
(For a good time, when asked "What do you do?" answer "I'm a detective.")