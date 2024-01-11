"…like this one"

Today's xkcd:

That list names objects of research rather than fields of research, I think, though some may disagree with this quibble.

As a point of linguistic interest, there's a sort of Gricean constraint on deictic appropriateness here. It seems to me that "conversations" works better than "galaxies" — though "habitable worlds" does seem to fit, for some reason. And of course for choices like "cities", "streets", "forests", …, the actual location matters.

Overall, this is a great way to start a conversation in response to the "what do you do?" question, at least for those people who have a suitable object of research to respond with.

  1. Mark P said,

    January 11, 2024 @ 9:32 am

    “I study the optical characteristics of reentry vehicles like … OH SHIT!”

  2. bks said,

    January 11, 2024 @ 10:28 am

    I'm a researcher studying languages comme celui-ci.

    (For a good time, when asked "What do you do?" answer "I'm a detective.")

