Today's xkcd:

That list names objects of research rather than fields of research, I think, though some may disagree with this quibble.

As a point of linguistic interest, there's a sort of Gricean constraint on deictic appropriateness here. It seems to me that "conversations" works better than "galaxies" — though "habitable worlds" does seem to fit, for some reason. And of course for choices like "cities", "streets", "forests", …, the actual location matters.

Overall, this is a great way to start a conversation in response to the "what do you do?" question, at least for those people who have a suitable object of research to respond with.

