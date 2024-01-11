« previous post |

From Antonio Fortin:

I’m re-reading Asimov's Foundation novels after nearly 35 years and I came across this example in Book 1, which just seems like a mess:

“I don’t say, though,” added Barr, “that there aren’t cases where tech-men haven’t been bribed.”

Obviously, the intended message is that there are cases where tech-men have been bribed, but I’m struggling to arrive at that meaning from the sentence. Shouldn't “haven’t” be “have”? Maybe Language Log readers could help.

The quotation comes from p. 209 (in the 2004 Random House republication):

This does seem to be an example of the "negative concord" type of misnegation.

But perhaps some commenters may have a different calculation, as in this case…

Update — The page image above comes from a 2004 Random House edition featured on Google Books, where I found it. Wikipedia tells us that Foundation's original publication date as a single book was in 1951, but the five stories combined in that book were written and published in Astounding Science Fiction between 1942 and 1950.

A.F. links in the comments to an Errata page noting that "haven't" should have been "have" — presumably the error has been preserved in different editions over the past 70 or 80 years…

