Foundation misnegation
From Antonio Fortin:
I’m re-reading Asimov's Foundation novels after nearly 35 years and I came across this example in Book 1, which just seems like a mess:
“I don’t say, though,” added Barr, “that there aren’t cases where tech-men haven’t been bribed.”
Obviously, the intended message is that there are cases where tech-men have been bribed, but I’m struggling to arrive at that meaning from the sentence. Shouldn't “haven’t” be “have”? Maybe Language Log readers could help.
The quotation comes from p. 209 (in the 2004 Random House republication):
This does seem to be an example of the "negative concord" type of misnegation.
But perhaps some commenters may have a different calculation, as in this case…
Update — The page image above comes from a 2004 Random House edition featured on Google Books, where I found it. Wikipedia tells us that Foundation's original publication date as a single book was in 1951, but the five stories combined in that book were written and published in Astounding Science Fiction between 1942 and 1950.
A.F. links in the comments to an Errata page noting that "haven't" should have been "have" — presumably the error has been preserved in different editions over the past 70 or 80 years…
Phillip Minden said,
January 11, 2024 @ 6:05 am
A descriptive linguist will explain that this occurs a lot in spoken English, in particular when the last in a chain of negations should lack the negation as per popular prescriptivism but is emphasised in intonation, He will then maybe try and see if the author in question wrote the way he wrote, and passed it by the editor, to colour the character's natural speech, or simply used the device himself, consciously or not.
A.F. said,
January 11, 2024 @ 6:17 am
This typo, if it is one, is noted in these errata: https://bookerrata.com/books/foundation.html
However, given that Mark's edition is different to mine and the above proofreader, I suspect that the misnegation is in original manuscript.
Pedro said,
January 11, 2024 @ 7:25 am
I've noticed a similar phenomenon in certain past conditional sentences. Instead of "I would have loved to see that" or "I would love to have seen that" (both of which refer to an even in the immediate past, but placing the speaker's counterfactual appreciation of it either at the time of the event or in the present), you often hear "I would have loved to have seen that."
Theoretically, this should refer to the speaker's appreciation in the past or an event further back in time (the event is effectively in the pluperfect) but in reality it seems to be a sort of "past concord". Has anyone done any analysis on this type of construction?