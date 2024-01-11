The future is dangerous: Anglo-Nipponica

January 11, 2024 @ 7:43 pm

Sign at a hotel in Japan:

According to Nathan Hopson, the Japanese actually says:

お願い
この先は危険ですので、これ以上前へ行かないようお願い致します。

Onegai
Kono saki wa kiken desu no de, kore ijō mae e ikanai yō onegai itashimasu

Request
The area beyond this [sign] is dangerous. Please do not proceed farther.

A more natural translation might be:

Notice
Danger! Do not enter.

Frank Chance reads it thus:

Transcription | Literal translation

Onegai | Request.

Kono saki wa kiken desu node, | From here on [it] is dangerous.
koreijō mae e ikanaiyō | That [you] go no farther,
onegai itashimasu. | [We] humbly request.

Idiomatic translation:

Please. Because it is dangerous from here on, we ask that you go no farther.

 

Whoever (or whatever) produced the English translation on the sign has a problem with spatial versus temporal nuance.

Though it is not accurate, I actually like the bad translation due to the uncertainties of the coming year.

 

It's all a matter of what's before you temporally and spatially.

 

Selected readings

[Thanks to John Rohsehow]

  1. Jim Breen said,

    January 11, 2024 @ 7:49 pm

    Ah, the perils of polysemy.

    You can't even blame GT for this – it gets it right.

