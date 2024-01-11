The future is dangerous: Anglo-Nipponica
Sign at a hotel in Japan:
According to Nathan Hopson, the Japanese actually says:
お願い
この先は危険ですので、
Onegai
Kono saki wa kiken desu no de, kore ijō mae e ikanai yō onegai itashimasu
Request
The area beyond this [sign] is dangerous. Please do not proceed farther.
A more natural translation might be:
Notice
Danger! Do not enter.
Frank Chance reads it thus:
Transcription | Literal translation
Onegai | Request.
—
Kono saki wa kiken desu node, | From here on [it] is dangerous.
koreijō mae e ikanaiyō | That [you] go no farther,
onegai itashimasu. | [We] humbly request.
—
Idiomatic translation:
Please. Because it is dangerous from here on, we ask that you go no farther.
—
Whoever (or whatever) produced the English translation on the sign has a problem with spatial versus temporal nuance.
Though it is not accurate, I actually like the bad translation due to the uncertainties of the coming year.
It's all a matter of what's before you temporally and spatially.
[Thanks to John Rohsehow]
Jim Breen said,
January 11, 2024 @ 7:49 pm
Ah, the perils of polysemy.
You can't even blame GT for this – it gets it right.