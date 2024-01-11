« previous post | next post »

Sign at a hotel in Japan:

According to Nathan Hopson, the Japanese actually says:

お願い

この先は危険ですので、 これ以上前へ行かないようお願い致します。

Onegai

Kono saki wa kiken desu no de, kore ijō mae e ikanai yō onegai itashimasu

Request

The area beyond this [sign] is dangerous. Please do not proceed farther.

A more natural translation might be:

Notice

Danger! Do not enter.

Frank Chance reads it thus:

Transcription | Literal translation

Onegai | Request.

—

Kono saki wa kiken desu node, | From here on [it] is dangerous.

koreijō mae e ikanaiyō | That [you] go no farther,

onegai itashimasu. | [We] humbly request.

—

Idiomatic translation:

Please. Because it is dangerous from here on, we ask that you go no farther.

—

Whoever (or whatever) produced the English translation on the sign has a problem with spatial versus temporal nuance.

Though it is not accurate, I actually like the bad translation due to the uncertainties of the coming year.

It's all a matter of what's before you temporally and spatially.

Selected readings

[Thanks to John Rohsehow]

