Judd Legum, "Florida school district removes dictionaries from libraries, citing law championed by DeSantis", Popular Information 1/10/2024:

The Escambia County School District, located in the Florida panhandle, has removed several dictionaries from its library shelves over concerns that making the dictionaries available to students would violate Florida law. The American Heritage Children's Dictionary, Webster's Dictionary for Students, and Merriam-Webster's Elementary Dictionary are among more than 2800 books that have been pulled from Escambia County school libraries and placed into storage. The Escambia County School District says these texts may violate HB 1069, a bill signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in May 2023.

HB 1069 gives residents the right to demand the removal of any library book that "depicts or describes sexual conduct," as defined under Florida law, whether or not the book is pornographic. Rather than considering complaints, the Escambia County School Board adopted an emergency rule last June that required the district's librarians to conduct a review of all library books and remove titles that may violate HB 1069.

Presumably some of those 2800 books will be allowed back in, once they've been checked — but as the article makes clear, the dictionaries are in clear violation of the law, since their entries define (some senses of) words like "sex" in forbidden ways.

Reading that article, I was struck by an interesting potential connection with international politics and approaches to the development of AI.

Penguin Random House, five authors, two parents of Escambia County students, and the non-profit group PEN America sued the Escambia County School Board last May, alleging that the board's actions violate the First Amendment. […]

Today, there is an important hearing in the case. A federal judge will consider Escambia County's motion to dismiss the complaint. In a brief submitted by the State of Florida in support of Escambia, Attorney General Ashley Moody argued that the school board could ban books for any reason because the purpose of public school libraries is to "convey the government’s message," and that can be accomplished through "the removal of speech that the government disapproves."

Manya Koetse, "In the race for AI supremacy, China and the US are travelling on entirely different tracks", The Guardian 1/8/2024:

Over the past decade, the focus on AI in Chinese society and digital culture has grown. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, AI implementations in schools, office buildings and factories have rolled out in fast forward. […]

AI facial recognition is employed in everything from public security to payment technology; smart glasses and helmets make it easier for many workers to perform their tasks; and intelligent robots have become a common sight in China’s service industry, in malls, restaurants, and banks.

There seemed little doubt over who would win the tech race between the eagle and the dragon; but then came ChatGPT.

It took months for China to launch its own alternative, models that seemed to lag behind their western variants in multiple ways. Even the minister of science and technology acknowledged that China’s chatbots were struggling against their US competition and Chinese internet users were left asking why – given that China was meant to dominate the AI era.

Experts and bloggers proposed different answers: some suggested China was not the first to launch a ChatGPT-like product because tech startups in China tend to focus on fast applications rather than lengthy research and development. Others said that language model training in China was harder due to the rich and complex nature of the language.

But many seemed to agree that it was the political sensitivities and the Chinese online environment – which is closely monitored and subjected to censorship – making development of ChatGPT-like platforms more challenging in China.

In the summer of 2023, Chinese authorities proposed rules for generative AI, mandating that AI-generated content, whether images or text, must align with the “core values of socialism” and must not undermine state authority, harm national unity or spread false information.

So, "convey the government's message" — though it's a different government and a different message.

Presumably access to LLMs will also be banned in Florida schools, since they can't be relied on to convey (what the current state administration defines as) "the government's message".

