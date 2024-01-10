« previous post |

So says Stuart Jay Raj, a Thai-based Australian polyglot who speaks several tonal languages. Here is a half-hour video by him which is linguistics heavy, but is actually an effort to simplify and systematize how tones work. For example, Raj makes a sharp distinction between pitch and tone, something that many people get all mixed up about. Not to mention intonation, which we have often discussed on Language Log.

In this episode, Raj focuses on Burmese, but in other presentations he focuses on different tonal languages and on general principles.

It's long and technical, but if you're truly interested in tones and tonal languages, I would urge you to have a good look and listen to what Stuart Jay Raj has to say about them. He knows his stuff, so even if you're not specifically interested in mastering tones and tonal language, but are simply interested in the phonological and phonetic principles behind them, you might well learn something useful from this presentation. For example, he has ideas about how creaky voice interacts with the production of tones.

Give it a try, and let us know what you think.

Several things about Raj's presentation that I find phenomenal: the accuracy of his tones, the precision of his pronunciation, his advanced ability to draw characters and a wide variety of symbols spontaneously on a screen, presumably with a stylus, and so forth.

