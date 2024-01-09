« previous post |

[Several days ago, I had prepared a post on this topic, but Mark scooped me with his "Mushroom language?" (1/9/24). His coverage of the counterposed Adamatzky and Blatt, et al. papers is superior to mine, so I will just strip out that part of my post and leave the remaining observations with which I had bookended my discussion of the two contesting studies.]

This is a question that I have often pondered myself, viz., how do colonies of more or less loosely associated cells communicate among themselves so that they can become tissues, organs, and so forth:

Under a microscope, the first few hours of every multicellular organism’s life seem incongruously chaotic. After fertilization, a once tranquil single-celled egg divides again and again, quickly becoming a visually tumultuous mosh pit of cells jockeying for position inside the rapidly growing embryo.

Yet, amid this apparent pandemonium, cells begin to self-organize. Soon, spatial patterns emerge, serving as the foundation for the construction of tissues, organs and elaborate anatomical structures from brains to toes and everything in between. For decades, scientists have intensively studied this process, called morphogenesis, but it remains in many ways enigmatic.

division specialization communication coordination colonization

How do those flailing cells cooperate with each other to build complexity?

I was born to be a biologist, and so when I was young, I spent hours gathering specimens and peering into microscopes trying to figure out how organelles formed and functioned in amoebae. Beyond that, I wanted to know how amoebae gather together and for what purposes:

The cells of animals and many other living things are able to migrate together in groups. This collective cell migration plays crucial roles in many processes in animals such as forming organs and limbs, and healing wounds.

It was only by chance that I became a language specialist and a philologist rather than a biologist (I won't go into that here, but will say only that it had something to do with basketball). After a two decade partial detour into archeology, I'm finally coming all the way back to biology, but wedding it to linguistics. Now I want to see how organisms communicate internally with sufficient efficiency and precision to stay alive and prosper. Long ago, I commenced my biological observations with amoebae, which are neither plants nor animals, but eukaryotes. For my present experiment, I wanted intrinsically similar, but more complex, organisms, because I really wished to grapple with the mystery of LANGUAGE. So I chose fungi, which are also neither plants nor animals.

How do fungi communicate?



Each fungus may “speak” with many other species— and it turns out they have a lot to say.

By Michael Hathaway and Willoughby Arévalo, MIT Technology Review (April 24, 2023)

As organisms living in complex relations to other life forms, fungi could not exist without communicating. And while they’ve traditionally been viewed permanently fixed in place, mycelia move by extending the tips of their tubes through a substrate, which could be a patch of soil or a fallen log.

As fungi grow, they are constantly sensing, learning, and making decisions. Fungi are like polyglots: they both “speak” and understand a wide range of chemical signals. They release and respond to chemicals that float through the air and flow through water. Fascinatingly, fungi not only perceive but actively interpret a chemical’s meaning depending on the context and in relation to other chemicals.

[At this point in my deliberations, I dove into a discussion of the Adamatzky and Blatt, et al. papers, but will skip that here and jump to what follows.]

Andrew Adamatzky, "Language of Fungi Derived from Their Electrical Spiking Activity," Royal Society Open Science, 9.4 (April 6, 2022) | https://doi.org/10.1098/rsos.211926

Michael R. Blatt, Geoffrey K. Pullum, Andreas Droguhn, Barry Bowman, David G. Robinson, and Lincoln Taiz, "Does Electrical Activity in Fungi Function as a Language?" Fungal Ecology, 68 (January 2, 2024) | https://doi.org/10.1016/j.funeco.2023.101326 (I'm not surprised to see Geoffrey Pullum among the authors.)

All sorts of organisms and even inorganic systems require means of communication to survive and function, but communication does not equal "language".

We get close to language when we use emojis and emoticons. The same holds for weather forecast symbols (weather icons), as I discovered today when I had to learn a few new ones:

Hail; Blowing Snow, Blizzard, Snowdrift, Snowstorm; Snow Showers, Flurries; Snow, Heavy Snow, Snowfall; Light Snow; Sleet

There are almost as many weather icons for air-born ice as there are Eskimo words for snow.

We can "read" these symbols, and they convey specific, useful information to us, but they are not language. For a communicative phenomenon to constitute language, it must have to do with speech (articulate sounds produced by the vocal tract), especially the "tongue" < *dnghu- > "linguistics", "language". Funghi do not qualify.

