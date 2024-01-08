« previous post |

WSJ Opinion (1/7/24)

by Nicholas Tomaino

The Most Spoken Words in Glasgow

When someone says, ‘Would anyone like a cup of tea,’ he isn’t offering the best-tasting thing one’s ever had. But that isn’t the point.

The author begins:

I was 23 when I drank my first cup of tea. As an Italian-American, I was raised on coffee. My life changed, however, when I met my wife.

Maddy is a Scot. If you’re from the U.K. or otherwise acquainted with the country, you understand. Tea is imbibed there as if it were water. It features at nearly every meal, and often between them. As William Gladstone wrote, if you’re cold, it’ll warm you; if you’re too heated, it’ll cool you; if you’re excited, it’ll calm you. It can afford to be everywhere, James Boswell noted, because “it comforts and enlivens without the risks attendant on spiritous liquors.”

Unlike Tomaino, I never drank coffee. Like Tomaino, I learned to drink tea around the age of twenty when I served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Nepal, and it promptly became the love of my life. It would warm me up when I was cold, it would cool me down when I was too hot, and it would soothe me when I was agitated. I've been saying that for more than sixty years, long before I read nearly the identical sentiments attributed to William Gladstone (1809-1898). There must be some deep truth to them.

Some notable Britons have set out to memorialize the culture’s ground rules over the years. In the Jan. 12, 1946, edition of the Evening Standard, George Orwell published “A Nice Cup of Tea,” his 11 rules for brewing the beverage. Those ranged from “the pot should be warmed beforehand” to “take the teapot to the kettle and not the other way about.” Christopher Hitchens agreed on both counts more than a half-century later, noting that they were “essential.” Hitchens deemed Orwell’s other rules optional: namely, “use Indian or Ceylonese—i.e., Sri Lankan—tea”; make it “only in small quantities”; and “avoid silverware pots.”

Both writers acknowledge that such rules are steeped in controversy. Orwell observed that the best manner of making tea—“one of the mainstays of civilization” in Britain—is the subject of “violent disputes.” Hitchens added that family feuds have “lasted generations” over the relevant steps, such as when to add milk.

I beg to differ with Tomaino, who avers:

Tea’s taste is incidental. It isn’t very good, even when cups are brewed by the book. The drink’s most commendable quality is its warmth, invariably too fleeting anyway. It is, nevertheless, everywhere. The house was strewn with half-sipped mugs. “Of course,” Maddy said. “Drinking it isn’t the point.”

What is the point? To borrow a phrase, tea for tea’s sake. There isn’t a time of day when the kettle isn’t humming, the cups on the shelf aren’t clinking. Breakfast tea in the morning, decaf after lunch, maybe fruity after dinner, chamomile before bed. A biscuit or piece of chocolate won’t be far away. Perhaps the most often spoken words in Glasgow are, “Would anyone like a cup of tea?” They’re said with affection. Whoever speaks them is offering up his time in an act of humanity, a gesture of goodwill. The result isn’t the best-tasting thing one’s ever had. Nor is it a caffeine fix. That’s the coffee addict’s game. Just a nice hot cup of comfort, made with care.

In my estimation, there is nothing potable that is more satisfying than a good cup of loose leaf tea (e.g., Oolong from the high mountain estates on Taiwan; they also have excellent Darjeeling, though I still prefer 1st and 2nd flush from the eponymous estates in northeast India) from a high quality, reliable purveyor such as In Pursuit of Tea (Wakefield, MA), brewed properly at the right temperature (I found a unique metal tea kettle [actually, I think it's for pour over coffee] with a built-in thermometer on the street in West Philadelphia), with one teaspoon of turbinado sugar and three tablespoons of half and half poured in at the end. Divine, with an aftertaste that lingers for an hour or more!

Now I get to ask all the assembled Glaswegians, are “Would anyone like a cup of tea?” really the most often spoken words in Glasgow?

