« previous post |

If you want to give your brain fortifying nutrition, what kind of language should you feed it?

"Complex, unfamiliar sentences make the brain’s language network work harder"

A new study finds that language regions in the left hemisphere light up when reading uncommon sentences, while straightforward sentences elicit little response.

Anne Trafton | MIT News (January 3, 2024)

Fair enough, maybe, but what if you lose your auditor / lector altogether? It seems to me that the type of brain-food sentences cited in this study border on incomprehensibility.

With help from an artificial language network, MIT neuroscientists have discovered what kind of sentences are most likely to fire up the brain’s key language processing centers.

The new study reveals that sentences that are more complex, either because of unusual grammar or unexpected meaning, generate stronger responses in these language processing centers. Sentences that are very straightforward barely engage these regions, and nonsensical sequences of words don’t do much for them either.

For example, the researchers found this brain network was most active when reading unusual sentences such as “Buy sell signals remains a particular,” taken from a publicly available language dataset called C4. However, it went quiet when reading something very straightforward, such as “We were sitting on the couch.”

Hmmmmm…… As I was reading through this thought-provoking article, all of a sudden the question of mutual intelligibility popped into my mind. This is a topic that has often come up on Language Log when we discuss the differences between different dialects, topolects, and languages, as they grade / fade into each other on a continuum.

Let me give a personal example. I will start in a college classroom in Beijing, where most people are speaking MSM, and I can understand almost everything that is being said without making any special effort. In the evening, I go home to spend the evening in a hutong ("alley") where heavily colloquial Pekingese is being spoken, and I have a hard slog of it through all the retroflexion, slurring, and unique lexical items — e.g., der / dianr ("scram; skedaddle"). The next day I fly to Chengdu in southwest China. There I can understand maybe 80% on the street in the city, but the different tones put a strain on my ability to comprehend fully, and local lexicalisms such as modeile ("there aren't any") are impenetrable. Over the weekend, I take a trip to the big Buddha at Leshan and cross the river to climb Emei shan. Hiking along the way, I encounter many locals (they are Han speaking some kind of Sinitic, not "minorities"), but I can't understand a word they're saying. After a week in Sichuan, I fly to Hong Kong, but only make sense of a few terms that I had learned from living there for lengthy periods of time, such as "bin1 dou6" 邊度" ("where"), which is non-cognate with "nǎ'er 哪儿" ("where").

In such circumstances, does the brain react in similar ways to those described at the beginning of this post when it is confronted with different grades of intelligibility among diverse dialects, topolects, and languages? I think so. For example, when I first arrive in Uppsala, Sweden, I understand next to nothing of the local speech. After half a year, I start to pick up cognate lexical items. Then I go to spend a few weeks in Helsinki, and I begin to notice Swedish borrowings in Finnish, e.g., katu, which means "street" and derives from Old Swedish gata < Old Norse gata < Proto-Germanic *gatwǭ. I suspect that English "gate" might be related, but don't have time now to pursue that rabbit down the alley leading to IE ghē-.

Now back to the MIT study on unaccustomed language input to the brain.

“The input has to be language-like enough to engage the system,” says Evelina Fedorenko, Associate Professor of Neuroscience at MIT and a member of MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research. “And then within that space, if things are really easy to process, then you don’t have much of a response. But if things get difficult, or surprising, if there’s an unusual construction or an unusual set of words that you’re maybe not very familiar with, then the network has to work harder.”

Fedorenko is the senior author of the study, which appears today in Nature Human Behavior. MIT graduate student Greta Tuckute is the lead author of the paper.

…

“We found that the sentences that elicit the highest brain response have a weird grammatical thing and/or a weird meaning,” Fedorenko says. “There’s something slightly unusual about these sentences.”

Aside from the stimulation from partial intelligibility among dialects, topolects, and languages that I mentioned above, I think even more pertinent for brain stimulation is poetry. Do you remember Seven Types of Ambiguity? In my estimation, poetry is the epitome of brain food.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Gene Hill]

Permalink