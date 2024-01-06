« previous post | next post »

Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-thirty-eighth issue:



“Mapping the Language of Spices: A Corpus-Based, Philological Study on the Words of the Spice Domain,” by Gábor Parti.



ABSTRACT

Most of the existing literature on spices is to be found in the areas of gastronomy, botany, and history. This study instead investigates spices on a linguistic level. It aims to be a comprehensive linguistic account of the items of the spice trade. Because of their attractive aroma and medicinal value, at certain points in history these pieces of dried plant matter have been highly desired, and from early on, they were ideal products for trade. Cultural contact and exchange and the introduction of new cultural items beget situations of language contact and linguistic acculturation. In the case of spices, not only do we have a set of items that traveled around the world, but also a set of names. This language domain is very rich in loanwords and Wanderwörter. In addition, it supplies us with myriad cases in which spice names are innovations. Still more interesting is that examples in English, Arabic, and Chinese—languages that represent major powers in the spice trade at different times—are here compared.

After selecting a set of twenty-four spices, I collected data on their names and related etymologies. From these I selected six spices to examine in detail regarding their identity, botany, history, spread, and names.

The paper has two main parts. The first presents the geographic and linguistic diffusion of spices and their names. I here track and explain word origins and their subsequent spread by tracing the materials and the propagation of the accompanying Wanderwort. This part relies on philological literature and tools from historical linguistics such as etymological research, as well as geospatial visualizations. Part two examines the language of spices, referring to the terminology and nomenclature related to the spice domain from linguistic-cognitive perspectives. Focusing on the structure and components of 360 collected spice names, this section is a systematic investigation into how humans name spices: the mechanisms and motivations behind the naming principles and the ways these might relate to the salient sensory features of the products (their strong gustatory, olfactory, or visual stimuli). Conclusions are offered regarding the connections between the physical properties of the spices, their patterns of diffusion, and the effect of prototypical spices on general naming principles. Besides being a novel and original approach to researching and categorizing spices, from a linguistic point of view, this study offers new insights into our knowledge about wandering loanwords and the effect of the highly sensory nature of spices in the naming process adopted by a community. It is also intended to be the basis for a working database for future research and to dispel some of the confusion surrounding spice names.

—–



This and all other issues of Sino-Platonic Papers are available in full for no charge.



To view our catalog, visit http://www.sino-platonic.org/

Permalink