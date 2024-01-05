Hangeul for Cia-Cia, part IV
« previous post |
"How Korea's alphabet is saving an Indonesian dialect", SCMP (1/4/24)
So now you can hear with your own ears and see with your own eyes whether Hangeul is a suitable alphabet for Cia-Cia.
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings."
Selected readings
- "The Hangeul Alphabet Moves beyond the Korean Peninsula" (8/6/09)
- "Hangeul for Cia-Cia, part II" (12/24/09)
- "Hangeul for Cia-Cia, part III" (10/7/10)
- "Cha-cha Cia-cia: the last dance" (10/8/12)
[h.t. liuyao]
Ross King said,
January 5, 2024 @ 10:39 pm
Give me a break. If the Koreans put as much time, money, effort, and media attention into just propagating Korean–the language which their script was actually designed for–as they do on Quixotic scriptonationalistic endeavours like this to show how glorious and scientific their alphabet is (there are examples too, none particularly successful), Korean and Korean Language Education might actually find their way out of their 30-year deficit compared to Japanese (Language Education) and Chinese (Language Education). If I were a language planner in the central Indonesia government bureaucracy, I'd find this a gross interference in Indonesian language policy and a stumbling block to integrating Cia-Cia speakers with Bahasa Indonesia speakers.