Victor Steinbok said that he found this on Wish:

When VS sends me mysterious English specimens like this, I can usually immediately feel it in my bones that they come from a mangled Chinese original. However, they often come without a trace of Chinese to sink my teeth into, leading me to lament, oy vey, and throw up my hands, thinking that I'll be in for a rough evening / night.

Fortunately, this time I solved it within minutes.

"Pelvic floor" sounds like something genuinely anatomical in English, and so it is. I looked that up and found many valuable websites focusing on it, such as this one from the Better Health Channel of the Victoria State Government in Australia:

The pelvic floor muscles are located between the tailbone (coccyx) and the pubic bone within the pelvis. They support the bowel and bladder (as well as the uterus and vagina in females). Muscular bands (sphincters) encircle the urethra, vagina and anus as they pass through the pelvic floor.

So I reversed the translation from "pelvic floor" and got "gǔpén dǐ 骨盆底". I figured that the pén 盆 part was "basin" or "sink". Then I added the Chinese equivalents of a few other things ("multi-functional", "wrench", etc.) into the mix, and presto digito, as my Mom used to say, "You're cooking with gas!" I found scores of Chinese websites and images advertising the product featured in the Chinglish advertisement that VS sent to me (see here).

