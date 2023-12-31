Effective X
« previous post |
"The 'Effective Accelerationism' movement doesn't care if humans are replaced by AI as long as they're there to make money from it", Business Insider 12/30/2023:
The Effective Accelerationism movement — a staunchly pro-AI ideology that has Silicon Valley split over how artificial intelligence should be regulated — appears to be walking a razor's edge between being a techno-libertarian philosophy and a nihilistic, even reckless, approach to advancing one of the world's most significant technological developments. […]
A riff on the effective altruism, or "EA," philosophy touted by tech influencers like Sam Bankman-Fried and Elon Musk, e/acc took off in 2023, though its exact origins remain unclear. The movement has attracted a cast of unlikely characters, including venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli.
"EA and e/acc are mostly the same people," Emmett Shear, the former interim CEO of OpenAI, said in an interview with Meridian. "Their only difference is a value judgment on whether or not humanity getting wiped out is a problem."
The Wikipedia pages for Effective Altruism and Effective Accelerationism are less one-sided. Effective Altruism has its own web site, and so does Effective Accelerationism, as well as a shop where you can buy some useful things like a spiral-bound notebook to take into the singularity with you…
I haven't yet seen any other "effective" movements, but maybe we can look forward to some language-related initiatives like Effective Prescriptivism, Effective Functionalism, and whatever?
Anonymous said,
December 31, 2023 @ 6:11 pm
Even further, you have “Effective Effectivism”:
> From my casual observer's point of view, ideologies with "effective" in the title usually aren't. So I am going to found a movement called "Effective Effectivism" whose goal is to create ideologies with "effective" in the title that are actually effective at something.
– https://twitter.com/cmuratori/status/1635425986375475200
Garrett Wollman said,
December 31, 2023 @ 7:51 pm
Looking forward to Effective Limitarianism, which will give these people some actual work to do that doesn't involve plotting the end of humanity.