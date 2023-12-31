« previous post |

"The 'Effective Accelerationism' movement doesn't care if humans are replaced by AI as long as they're there to make money from it", Business Insider 12/30/2023:

The Effective Accelerationism movement — a staunchly pro-AI ideology that has Silicon Valley split over how artificial intelligence should be regulated — appears to be walking a razor's edge between being a techno-libertarian philosophy and a nihilistic, even reckless, approach to advancing one of the world's most significant technological developments. […]

A riff on the effective altruism, or "EA," philosophy touted by tech influencers like Sam Bankman-Fried and Elon Musk, e/acc took off in 2023, though its exact origins remain unclear. The movement has attracted a cast of unlikely characters, including venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli.

"EA and e/acc are mostly the same people," Emmett Shear, the former interim CEO of OpenAI, said in an interview with Meridian. "Their only difference is a value judgment on whether or not humanity getting wiped out is a problem."

The Wikipedia pages for Effective Altruism and Effective Accelerationism are less one-sided. Effective Altruism has its own web site, and so does Effective Accelerationism, as well as a shop where you can buy some useful things like a spiral-bound notebook to take into the singularity with you…

I haven't yet seen any other "effective" movements, but maybe we can look forward to some language-related initiatives like Effective Prescriptivism, Effective Functionalism, and whatever?

