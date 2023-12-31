« previous post | next post »

[This is a guest post by AntC]

This T-shirt I had to buy *immediately*:

In a tiny coffee shop on the road across the mountains / along the East coast from Pingtung into Taitung.

Great to see indigenous languages featured in ordinary contexts!

This is near Beinan township — a centre for Puyuma peoples, which I guess is the language. The interwebs are of course almost completely silent, apart from other promotional images of the T-shirt; this seems to be a general clearing site for Taiwan indigenous languages.

The translation I got at the cafe (via Mandarin) was ‘Indigenous peoples love the country’. If I bumped into the sentiment in New Zealand’s indigenous (Pacifica) language, it would go more like ‘respect the land’ (and the sea).

(‘Punapunan’ looks like a reduplicative plural/mass noun: most Pacifica languages do that.)

Jhiben Hot Springs area and indigenous names previously on LLog here.

I went back to that coffee shop the next day and found the Chinese characters for the artwork :

That says "ài zhè shìjiè 愛這世界" ("love the world").

