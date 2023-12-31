"Crawlen"?

December 31, 2023 @ 8:14 am · Filed by under Morphology, Variation

« previous post |

A.A. wrote:

In the recent Christmas movie "Jingle Smells", a character says "[if I had experienced what you did] I would have crawlen into a bottle too". Is this usage of the form crawlen grammatical in English? Perhaps a dialect thing? Because to my ear it sounds valid, but others have said that to them it sounds like a mistake.


The issue is whether crawl is (optionally) in the class of English "strong verbs" that form past participles in -en, e.g. beaten, eaten, fallen, forgiven, forsaken, given, proven, shaken, taken,

For me, the past participle of crawl is the regular weak-verb form "crawled", which is also what I find in all the dictionaries I've checked. And a web search for "would have crawlen" comes up empty at the moment, though I suppose Google will find this post after a while.

A.A. sent a link to a clip included in a Jingle Smells take-down posted on YouTube a few days ago, "New Worst Movie Ever Made Has Dropped!". Here's the audio for the sentence in question (from about 9:05):

I mean I only saw it on TV and I probably would have crawlen into a bottle too if I didn't have Lisa.

[The missing last syllable of "Lisa" is an editing error due to the reviewer, who complains about many things in his 23-minute pan, but doesn't mention the idiosyncratic past participle in this clip…]

Apparently the actor John Schneider (and/or the show's writers) have "crawlen" as the past participle of "crawled", or at least thought that the character Dusty Gutman would talk that way; and my correspondent A.A. also reports finding it valid.

There's certainly precedent for irregularization of weak verbs. But it seems odd that "crawlen" is apparently not documented anywhere else.

 

 

 

December 31, 2023 @ 8:14 am · Filed by under Morphology, Variation


Leave a Comment