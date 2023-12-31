« previous post |

A.A. wrote:

In the recent Christmas movie "Jingle Smells", a character says "[if I had experienced what you did] I would have crawlen into a bottle too". Is this usage of the form crawlen grammatical in English? Perhaps a dialect thing? Because to my ear it sounds valid, but others have said that to them it sounds like a mistake.



The issue is whether crawl is (optionally) in the class of English "strong verbs" that form past participles in -en, e.g. beaten, eaten, fallen, forgiven, forsaken, given, proven, shaken, taken, …

For me, the past participle of crawl is the regular weak-verb form "crawled", which is also what I find in all the dictionaries I've checked. And a web search for "would have crawlen" comes up empty at the moment, though I suppose Google will find this post after a while.

A.A. sent a link to a clip included in a Jingle Smells take-down posted on YouTube a few days ago, "New Worst Movie Ever Made Has Dropped!". Here's the audio for the sentence in question (from about 9:05):

I mean I only saw it on TV and I probably would have crawlen into a bottle too if I didn't have Lisa.

[The missing last syllable of "Lisa" is an editing error due to the reviewer, who complains about many things in his 23-minute pan, but doesn't mention the idiosyncratic past participle in this clip…]

Apparently the actor John Schneider (and/or the show's writers) have "crawlen" as the past participle of "crawled", or at least thought that the character Dusty Gutman would talk that way; and my correspondent A.A. also reports finding it valid.

There's certainly precedent for irregularization of weak verbs. But it seems odd that "crawlen" is apparently not documented anywhere else.

