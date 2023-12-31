« previous post |

The following essay is from the Jesuit missionary Matteo Ricci's (1552-1610) Xī zì qíjì 西字奇蹟 (The Miracle of Western Letters) published in Beijing in 1605. This was the first book to use the Roman alphabet to write a Sinitic language. Twenty years later, another Jesuit in China, Nicolas Trigault (1577-1628), issued his Xī rú ěrmù zī (Aid to the Eyes and Ears of Western Literati) 西儒耳目資 at Hangzhou. Neither book had much immediate impact on the way in which Chinese thought about their writing system, and the romanizations they described were intended more for Westerners than for the Chinese, but their eventual impact on China was enormous, and it is still unfolding.

[N.B.: The following transcriptions of the Chinese text are done into simplified characters, a well-nigh universal practice in the PRC.]

Xìn ér bù hǎi, yí ér jí chén

信而步海，疑而即沉

Believe and walk on the sea, doubt and then sink.

Tiān zhǔ yǐ jiàng shēng, tuō rén xíng yǐ xíng jiào yú shì

天主已降生，托人形以行教于世

The Heavenly Lord was already born and had taken on human form to teach in the world.

Xiān huì shí'èr sheng tú, qí yuán tú míng yuē bó duō luò

先诲十二圣徒，其元徒名曰伯多落。

He first taught the twelve disciples, and his first disciple was called Peter.

Bó duō luò yī rì zài chuán, huǎng hū jiàn Tiān zhǔ lì hǎi yá

伯多落一日在船，恍惚见天主立海涯

One day, Peter was on a boat, when he indistinctly saw the Heavenly Lord standing on the seashore.

zé yuē: "Tǎng shì Tiān zhǔ, shǐ wǒ bù hǎi bù chén

则曰：“倘是天主，使我步海不沉。”

Thereupon he said: “If it is the Heavenly Lord, let me walk on the sea and not sink.”

Tiān zhǔ shǐ zhī xíng shí wàng měng fēng fā bō làng, qí xīn biàn yí ér jiàn chén

天主使之。行时望猛风发波浪，其心便疑而渐沉。

The Heavenly Lord allowed it. As Peter went, he saw that the fierce wind was raising waves; then his heart doubted, and he gradually sank.

Tiān zhǔ yuán qí shǒu yuē: "Shǎo xìn zhě hé yǐ yí hū?

天主援其手曰：“少信者何以疑乎?

The Heavenly Lord lent a helping hand: “A person with little faith, why did you doubt?

Dǔ xìn dào zhī rén zhǒng ruò shuǐ rú jiān shí

笃信道之人踵弱水如坚石，

A person who firmly believes in the way treads on thin water as if on solid rock.

qí fù yí, shuǐ fù běn xìng yān

其复疑，水复本性焉。

Were he to doubt again, the water would resume its natural state.

Yǒng jūn zǐ xíng tiān mìng, huǒ mò rán, rèn mò cì, shuǐ mò nì, fēng làng hé jù hū!

勇君子行天命，火莫燃，刃莫刺，水莫溺，风浪何惧乎!

For a brave gentleman who follows Heaven’s order, fire cannot burn, blades cannot stab, water cannot drown. Why fear wind and waves!

Rán yuán tú yí yě.

然元徒疑也。

Thus, the first disciple doubted.

Yǐ wǒ xìn yǐ, zé yī rén shùn zhī yí, zú yǐ jìng jiě zhào zhòng zhī hòu yí

以我信矣，则一人瞬之疑，足以竟解兆众之后疑。

Considering my faith, then, one person's moment of doubt is enough to completely resolve the subsequent doubts of many.

Shǐ bǐ wú yí, wǒ xìn wú jù. Gù gǎn qí xìn yì gǎn qí yí yě”

使彼无疑，我信无据。故感其信亦感其疑也。”

If I were to cause him to be without doubt, my faith would not have proof; therefore, I arouse his faith and also his doubt.”

Ōu luó bā lì mǎ dòu zhuàn

欧逻巴利玛窦撰

Written by European Matteo Ricci

For woodblock printing, the shapes of the letters are exceedingly graceful. They somehow seem to combine the flowing quality of cursive with the clarity of printing. It is a pleasure simply to behold the artistry of the writing. Reading the text affords additional satisfaction due to its simple and straightforward elegance of expression.

[Thanks to Zhaofei Chen, who did the transcriptions and the translations]

