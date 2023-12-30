« previous post |

A few days ago, a journalist asked me for an interview about Donald Trump's rhetoric, "to discuss the style of his campaign events, the role his rhetoric plays in them, and why they’ve been an effective tool for him". In preparation, I made a list of past LLOG posts about Trump's rhetorical style,, and I'll post the whole (shockingly long) list later on, with the attempt at a summary that I prepared for the interview. Clearly I've joined the rest of the world in being drawn in by Trump's attention-seeking techniques — but that's not the point of this post.

One of the hundreds of posts in my list was "Q. Pheevr's Law", 5/17/2016. The background was an earlier post about modificational anxiety, "Adjectives and Adverbs", where Q.Pheevr had suggested in the comments that

it looks as if there could be some kind of correlation between the ADV:ADJ ratio and the V:N ratio (as might be expected given that adjectives canonically modify nouns and adverbs canonically modify verbs)

I tested this idea, and found a striking relationship — with an interesting stylistic footnote about the debate transcripts of some politicians, including Donald Trump.

Here's the plot from that 2016 post:

The correlation is r=0.870. The point in the upper-right corner is the U.S. Constitution. The point in the lower-left corner is Peter Pan.

The red letters are the number for four politicians, calculated from their debate transcripts: Trump=T, Clinton=C, Sanders=S, Cruz=Z). So Donald Trump is most like Peter Pan, while Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz are (stylistically) a bit more like the U.S. Constitution…

After some poking around, including asking some colleagues as well as searching Google Scholar, I concluded that the suggested relationship had not been noticed before, much less studied — and so I suggested calling it Q. Pheevr's Law.

Over the intervening years, I've forgotten about it, but it still seems unstudied.

So for this morning's Breakfast Experiment™ I decided to confirm the relationship, with a more modern P.O.S. tagger and a somewhat larger set of book texts (but omitting the Constitution). The correlation for this dataset is r=0.88:

Interestingly, the relationship between Adjective/Noun ratio and Adverb/Verb ratio is noticeably less crisp (r=0.66):



And I did the same thing with 22,800 articles from a copy of the Atlantic Magazine Archive. I included only the articles more than 2000 words long, in order to keep down noise and also because many of the short articles are linguistically atypical in various ways:



The pattern is more diffuse (r=0.71). Presumably this is partly because each text is shorter, and partly because of a larger stylistic range, including poems, lists, and so on. Similarly for the relationship between Adjective/Noun ratio and Adverb/Verb ratio (r=0.52), where the (still significant) correlation is again weaker:

All this reinforces that original questions: Why the relationship, and what stylistic dimension(s) does it reveal?

