As discussed in "this post" from 9/5/2017, the label "100% grated Parmesan cheese" means only that the product's Parmesan cheese is 100% grated, or maybe that the cheese in it is 100% Parmesan — never mind the cellulose powder that's also in the mix.

So I wondered about the grocery bags that are labeled

BAG MADE FROM

100% RECYCLED

PLASTIC BOTTLES

Are 100% of the bag's ingredients recycled plastic bottles? Or are the bottles in its ingredients chain 100% recycled, never mind the rest of the mix?

Probably the former, but who knows…

