"Made from 100% VERBed X Y"?
« previous post |
As discussed in "this post" from 9/5/2017, the label "100% grated Parmesan cheese" means only that the product's Parmesan cheese is 100% grated, or maybe that the cheese in it is 100% Parmesan — never mind the cellulose powder that's also in the mix.
So I wondered about the grocery bags that are labeled
BAG MADE FROM
100% RECYCLED
PLASTIC BOTTLES
Are 100% of the bag's ingredients recycled plastic bottles? Or are the bottles in its ingredients chain 100% recycled, never mind the rest of the mix?
Probably the former, but who knows…
Y said,
December 29, 2023 @ 4:16 pm
"Bag 100% made from recycled plastic bottles" is unambiguous (I think), but it comes off as bad English.