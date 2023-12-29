"Made from 100% VERBed X Y"?

As discussed in "this post" from 9/5/2017, the label "100% grated Parmesan cheese" means only that the product's Parmesan cheese is 100% grated, or maybe that the cheese in it is 100% Parmesan — never mind the cellulose powder that's also in the mix.

So I wondered about the grocery bags that are labeled

BAG MADE FROM
100% RECYCLED
PLASTIC BOTTLES

Are 100% of the bag's ingredients recycled plastic bottles? Or are the bottles in its ingredients chain 100% recycled, never mind the rest of the mix?

Probably the former, but who knows…

1 Comment »

  1. Y said,

    December 29, 2023 @ 4:16 pm

    "Bag 100% made from recycled plastic bottles" is unambiguous (I think), but it comes off as bad English.

