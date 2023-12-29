« previous post |

From Emma Knightley:

Sent by my boomer parents – according to the caption how a Taiwanese village is teaching seniors how to sing "You Are My Sunshine" in English, which requires them to know a combination of Mandarin, Taiwanese ("阿粿"), English ("B"), and Japanese ("の")! (I think the calligraphy is wonderful, to boot.)

This is not a standardized transcriptional system, and they're not very fussy about phonemes, but I'm sure the old folks have loads of fun singing the song this way, though they may not understand much of what it means.

