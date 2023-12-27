« previous post | next post »

My reaction to the current controversy over Claudine Gay's alleged plagiarisms is to observe again that the relevant policies are a tangled and incoherent mess. I first wrote about this back in 2006 — and as it happens, that post compared the work of a different university president with the treatment of a Harvard undergraduate accused of plagiarism:

We tell kids that plagiarism is wrong, but we tell them that a lot of things are wrong that they see successful and respected people doing every day. […] In fact, anyone who pays attention knows that in some cases, like political speeches and celebrity memoirs, it's normal and expected to pass the work of others off as your own.

Here's an example that cuts close to the academic bone. A couple of decades ago, X was a graduate student at Y University, a school that regularly appears in U.S. News and World Report's listing of the top 50 American universities, and not at the bottom of the list either. The school's president, Dr. Z, had a nationally syndicated column. It ran under his byline, but X helped pay her way through school by writing it. I don't mean that she edited it, or did research for it, or drafted it. She came up with the ideas, did whatever research was required, and wrote it exactly as it ran. Dr. Z approved it for publication, or at least was given the opportunity to do so, but he never changed anything. (Or so X told me, and I believe her.)

I'm sure that Y University had a policy against plagiarism, like all similar institutions. It no doubt defined plagiarism in the usual way, as "the act of using the ideas or work of another person or persons as if they were one's own, without giving proper credit to the source" or something of the sort. This definition obviously applies to hiring someone to research and write your papers for you, just as much as it applies to copying passages from a book or cutting and pasting from an online source. (And writing-for-hire is hard to detect unless the hireling squeals. I've heard of one case that was uncovered because the hireling plagiarized a term paper from online sources, and when the copying was detected by the usual means, the accused student tried to absolve herself on the grounds that the guilty party was really the person that she had hired. "I hope you throw the book at the lousy cheater", she is apocryphally supposed to have exclaimed.) In any event, if Ms. X had been caught hiring someone to write her graduate-school term papers for her, she would surely have been unceremoniously dropped from the program.

See also:

"Plagiarism and restrictions on delegated agency", 10/1/2008, where a clear case of plagiarism resulted in the firing of a political speechwriter, with no impact on the political career of the Canadian Prime Minister who hired him and who delivered the plagiarized speech.

"'The writer I hired was a plagiarist!'", 7/13/2010 — another case of plagiarism-by-speechwriter, leading me to observe

If X publishes a work of political philosophy, and politician Y then pays X for the right to re-issue the same text over Y's name instead, this would be viewed as culpable or at least weird. In contrast, if Y simply pays X to ghostwrite the same text, to be published as Y's work, this would be normal. So there is at least a shallow pretense of originality here, and perhaps therefore an odor of hypocrisy after all.

"John McIntyre on varieties of plagiarism", 3/30/2013, trying to create a taxonomy of kinds of copying.

"Rand Paul's (staffers') plagiarism", 11/7/2013. Needless to say, Rand Paul's political career was not affected.

"'Plagiarism' vs. 'ghostwriting' again", 2/14/2014:

It's long past time for our society to have an honest conversation about honesty, honor, and authorship. We give students a clean, hard, harsh definition of plagiarism, according to which it's obvious that every politician and senior executive in the country is a plagiarist. Students, not being stupid, see this implicit contradiction — and therefore file anti-plagiarism strictures under the category of "irrational adult rules that I need to be careful not to be caught breaking, even though they have no moral or practical basis".

At least in the case of the equally-hypocritical rules about under-age drinking, we no longer pretend that alcohol is forbidden for everyone: it's just forbidden for most college students.

I agree that students should not be allowed to cut-and-paste their essays and research papers. And much more seriously, students should also be forbidden to hire others, or to have their parents hire others, to do their assignments for them. But rules of this kind make no sense in the absence of a discussion about why political speechwriters are nevertheless OK — or where the boundaries should be for columnists, historians, novelists, and so forth.

I guess that technically the rules on copying-without-attribution are more or less the same for everyone — there's just a question of who gets punished for infractions. And a related question of who is allowed (and even expected) to hire others to do their writing for them.

The ghostwriting issue is not strictly relevant to the Claudine Gay scandal, except insofar as it brings up more layers of apparent hypocrisy that need to be unwrapped, since hiring someone to do your writing for you is also a form of copying-without-attribution…

