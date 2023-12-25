Declining English in the Land of the Rising Sun
Shocking (to me) news:
"Japan’s English Proficiency Continues to Drop Among Non-English-Speaking Countries"
nippon.com (Dec 4, 2023)
A survey found that Japan currently ranks eighty-seventh out of 113 non-English-speaking countries and regions for English language abilities. This is a fall of seven places from last year and relatively low among Asian countries.
I'm dubious that English proficiency would be so low in Japan, which overall has such a high level of education and which has such a large number of loanwords from English. Is this a case of lies, damned lies and [polling-generated] statistics"?
A 2023 survey by the Swiss international education company EF Education First, which measures the English proficiency of people in 113 non-English speaking countries and regions, found that Japan ranked eighty-seventh overall and was fifteenth among the 23 Asian countries and regions. Japan is at the fourth level out of five set by the company, equating to “low proficiency” (64–90).
The survey gathered and analyzed data from free tests taken online by a total of 2.2 million people worldwide for EF’s English Proficiency Index. By region, 34% of test takers were from Europe, 23% each from Asia and Africa, 20% from Central and South America, and 13% from the Middle East. The median age was 26.
The country with the highest English proficiency was the Netherlands and the majority of countries classed as having “very high” (1–12) or “high” (13–30) proficiency were in Europe.
Singapore was the highest ranked Asian country in second place. The Philippines was twentieth, Malaysia twenty-fifth, and Hong Kong twenty-ninth. South Korea placed forty-ninth and China eighty-second. All these countries scored higher than Japan. EF noted that “adults’ English language skills in East Asia have continued to decline over the past four years” due to a drop in the skill levels in Japan and China.
2023 Ranking of English Proficiency in Major Countries
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|Singapore
|3
|Austria
|4
|Denmark
|5
|Norway
|6
|Sweden
|7
|Belgium
|8
|Portugal
|9
|South Africa
|10
|Germany
|11
|Croatia
|12
|Greece
|13
|Poland
|14
|Finland
|15
|Romania
|20
|Philippines
|25
|Malaysia
|29
|Hong Kong
|49
|South Korea
|57
|Nepal
|58
|Vietnam
|60
|Bangladesh
|60
|India
|64
|Pakistan
|67
|Sri Lanka
|73
|Mongolia
|79
|Indonesia
|82
|China
|87
|Japan
|(Lower rankings omitted)
I'm wondering how they did the actual testing.
I also wonder how India is ranked so low, where there are so many people who have native English fluency and where English is a de facto second national language.
China has universal elementary and middle school education, and all students are required to learn English from first grade, and many begin in kindergarten.
If Taiwan (where there have been, and still are, serious proposals to make English a / the national language) were recognized as a country, it would surely by very high on the list.
I'm not surprised that Singapore is ranked so very high in the world. English truly is the functional official language of the country.
Chester Draws said,
December 25, 2023 @ 4:32 pm
Our school in NZ has started getting back the international students we lost due to shutting our borders during Covid. Many of them are Japanese doing a short stint largely to improve their English.
One thing I have noticed, on our small set of students only of course, is that the Japanese are often much less confident about their English than other nations. Even those with quite a lot of English can be hard to drag out to actually speak it.
Stephen Goranson said,
December 25, 2023 @ 4:38 pm
The supposed drop from 55th place to 78th in just one year–2020 to 2021–is enough to suggest the rankings are not reliable.
Thomas said,
December 25, 2023 @ 4:38 pm
Austria above Denmark, Norway, Sweden: this goes against any intuition and seems to be an artefact of these particular statistics. In no way can this reflect general English language abilities. Anyways, how would one even define these nebulous English language abilities? There will be high variation with respect to age and formal education in any society. Do you take the mean ability over all people of all ages?
Philip Taylor said,
December 25, 2023 @ 4:43 pm
Chester — "the Japanese are often much less confident about their English than other nations. Even those with quite a lot of English can be hard to drag out to actually speak it" — I wonder whether you might find a similar reluctance to speak were you to ask the class to describe a typical day at home in their own first language. In other words, is there a national trait which makes young Japanese reluctant to speak in public, regardless of the language in which they are asked to speak ?