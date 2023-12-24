« previous post |

From the Facebook account of Wai-hung Wong:

All seven of the characters are miswritten, some more seriously than others. Their ill-formed shapes contrast sharply with the stylish, smooth Latin letters of the English and the Spanish signs.

Even though all of the Chinese characters are full of mistakes, I'm a little bit surprised that I can still understand the whole Chinese sign, and without too much difficulty, because they have the rough shapes of what they should be, and I can understand the overall drift of the meaning, especially with the aid of the English and the Spanish. Even the sixth character, which is seriously deformed, has the general construction of what it was meant to be. See the "Selected readings" below for a couple of recent posts that analyze the construction of hanzi / kanji /hanja in such a way that makes it possible to predict what the writer was trying to do, but couldn't pull off accurately.

Here's what they were trying to write:

jùdà de hǎijǐng lùtái

巨大的海景露台

"huge terrace with sea view"

The writer has a lot of chutzpah to attempt to write such a notice that includes some difficult characters.

