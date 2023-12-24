« previous post |

Subtitle: "Thank you, Egg Fried Rice"

You may think that nothing could be more innocuous than mundane egg-fried rice. Not so in post-Mao China. As background for the story I'm about to tell, you need to know that eggs were a rarity in the PRC during the days of Mao, and especially during the Korean War (1950-53), in which China was pitted against the USA and the UN.

So you know the vocabulary, it is "dàn chǎo fàn 蛋炒饭" ("egg fried rice").

Egg Fried Rice



What is said to have killed Mao Zedong’s oldest son, Mao Anying. The younger Mao, who had studied abroad in Russia, volunteered to fight in the Korean War and was assigned to be Peng Dehuai*’s Russian translator. According to legend, Mao Anying cooked fried rice with eggs in the daytime, against military regulation. The eggs were a rare delicacy at the time and had been just been sent to Peng Dehuai from Kim Il-sung. Spotting the smoke from the fire, an American plane dropped napalm on the site. Unable to escape, Mao perished in the flames.

Regardless of the truth of the story, Mao Anying did in fact die in 1950 when his camp in a Korean cave was napalmed.

Netizens credit egg fried rice for saving them from North Korea’s fate as a country ruled by dynastic autocrats, as it destroyed Mao Zedong’s heir. On Baidu Tieba [online forum], one user wonders:

I heard that, if it weren’t for egg fried rice, you wouldn’t be able to get online today; if not for egg fried rice, you would be sent to the countryside to for reeducation as a poor farmer…? 听说如果没有蛋炒饭，你今天上不了网；没有蛋炒饭，你现在会在上山下乡插队落户接受贫下中农再教育 。。。。。？？？？

Weibo** users need only write “If it weren’t for egg fried rice” to invoke the alternate history China has avoided.

[*Mao's Defense Minister (1954-59).]

**Microblog modeled after Twitter / X, but heavily controlled by the government.]

Source: Anne Henochowicz, "Dish of the Week: Egg Fried Rice", China Digital Times (May 21, 2014)

If you do a Google search on China Digital Times egg fried rice you will get plenty of hits about the censorship of any mention of this dish online on or around October 24, the birthday of Mao Anying, or around November 25, the date of his death. You can get in serious trouble for doing so.

Here's one recent example involving a celebrity chef:

An Egg Fried Rice Recipe Shows the Absurdity of China’s Speech Limits



A popular chef’s video was attacked as a jab at Mao Zedong’s dead son. But what if a recipe for egg fried rice was just a recipe for egg fried rice?

Li Yuan, NYT (Dec. 20, 2023)

—–

The United States is entangled in an emotional debate about antisemitism and free speech on college campuses. The latest speech debate in China is about a chef’s video on how to make egg fried rice.

Egg fried rice is a staple of Chinese home cooking and one of the first dishes many Chinese learn to cook. Think of mac and cheese in America. That was probably why Wang Gang, one of China’s most popular food bloggers, has made multiple recipe videos about the dish in the past five years. His “perfect” fried rice recipes attracted reviews, and reviews of those reviews.

Then one of those videos drew the wrath of the official Chinese media and internet.

His offense? He posted an egg fried rice video on Nov. 27, two days after the anniversary of the death of Mao Anying, son of the founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong. Mao Anying was killed in the Korean War while, legend has it, cooking egg fried rice.

The symbolism of the egg fried rice meme is much less well known than that of tanks in Chinese online discourse. It doesn’t exist in the consciousness of the vast majority of Chinese who were taught by their government and their parents to keep their heads down and not mind politics.

Even though, for those in the know — a small fraction of the total population — the dangers of "egg fried rice" are obvious, most people are blissfully unaware of the sensitive political and historical implications of this common fare when made, eaten, or mentioned on certain autumn days. Among a sampling of 25 students from the mainland whom I asked about it — mind you, these are elite, educated scions of China's wealthy (their parents spend an enormous amount of money to send them to places like Penn — when I ask them what they think of if I mention egg fried rice, I just draw blank stares from almost all of them, even when I prompt (now a sensitive word in AI redolent America!) by saying something like, "Does egg fried rice have any political nuances for you?", they don't have a clue. The rate of those who do not know about the delicate nature of egg fried race grows larger the younger they are. Mr. Wang, a.k.a. Chef Wang, was born on June 11, 1989, a week after the Tiananmen Square massacre. He grew up in a village in Sichuan and dropped out of school at 15. Mr. Wang, who declined to comment, probably didn’t have much access to information outside of what the government wanted him to know. Mr. Wang starts each video with a greeting, “Hello, I’m Wang Gang,” speaking Mandarin Chinese with a Sichuan accent [VHM: and extremely rapidly, like a machine gun, yet still with clear Sichuan pronunciation]. He combines his farm boy persona with professionalism while working behind his wok stations, cooking dishes like a farm-style breakfast and Mapo tofu*. His following has grown to tens of millions on Chinese social media sites, plus two million subscribers on his YouTube channel. [*Mapo tofu is the quintessential Sichuanese dish. The name means "mápó dòufu 麻婆豆腐 ("pockmarked grandma's beancurd").] He calls himself a “grass-roots head chef,” according to his intros. “I’m grateful for every experience, thankful for this era and sincerely hope that my videos can assist everyone, enabling them to step into the kitchen and fall in love with cooking.” “Thankful for this era” is the politically correct way to say that rather than attribute his success exclusively to his personal talent and efforts, he sees it as part of China’s success as a nation. That shows Mr. Wang’s awareness of the rules for staying out of trouble.

Some nationalist bloggers pointed out that Mr. Wang had posted egg fried rice videos around the same time in the past. They said he also posted the recipes around Oct. 24, Mao Anying’s birthday. The fact is that Mr. Wang has posted various fried rice recipes over the years, and he isn’t the only one to come under attack for it. The Weibo account of The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, was criticized for reposting Mr. Wang’s video of egg fried rice on Oct. 24, 2018. Around the same time in 2021, the Weibo account of a state-owned telecommunications company posted the dish; its account was suspended. Last month, two elementary schools in southeastern Zhejiang Province held an egg fried rice contest with 1,000 participants on the same day that Mr. Wang posted his recipe. The schools were attacked by nationalists on social media and deleted their posts. The consequences can be much worse. In 2021 police in southern Jiangxi Province detained a man for 10 days after he posted a comment on Weibo saying, “Thank you, egg fried rice.”

Mr. Wang’s experience shows the lengths China will go to in restricting free speech. The Chinese Academy of History, a state institution, called anything linking Mao Anying’s death with the dish “particularly malicious.” Hu Xijin*, the former editor of The Global Times, the Communist Party tabloid, advised everyone to avoid the topic of egg fried rice entirely. “In the future, especially around the anniversaries of the martyr Mao Anying, public discourse should avoid touching on the topic of egg fried rice,” he wrote on his social media Weibo account. [*Hardliner par excellence] Some people pushed back at the suggestion. Banning any mention of egg fried rice in October and November, they noted, is both ridiculous and outrageous. Mr. Wang deleted the video recipe and apologized. “As a chef, I will never make egg fried rice again. Nor will I shoot videos about it,” a sour-faced Mr. Wang said in his apology video, ending it with a deep bow. But he had to delete that video, too. Commentators said his tone was reluctant and sarcastic.

In his videos (embedded in the CDT quotation above) — I encourage you to watch them — Mr. Wang looks and sounds like a Sichuanese country bumpkin, but he is a wizard at making egg fried rice. Although it is a simple, inexpensive recipe, egg friend rice is one of my favorite Chinese dishes, and the way Mr. Wang prepares it makes my mouth water. It is so painful to watch this genius of a chef deliver his humiliating apology. But as he concocts his marvelous egg fried rice — he presents his mea culpa in just the right manner.

Contrast this sorrowful ending with Uncle Roger's classic video on egg fried rice delivered in his charming Malaysian Chinese English. It is long (15:33), but well worth watching. He even uses the word "moist" in a way that will titillate long-time Language Log aficionados:

As a super bonus, here is another Mr. Roger insane Yangzhou egg fried rice video (12:53), with special guest Uncle Adam Liaw and a cameo appearance by none other than Chef Wang, and a fleeting glimpse of King Gordon Ramsay:

Finally, here is a critique (9:08) of Mr. Roger's egg fried rice by But Better (Joshua Weissman):

Pig Heaven!

Selected readings

[thanks to Mark Metcalf]

