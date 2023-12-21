« previous post |

According to Justinas Vainilavičius, "AI-generated science fiction novel wins literary prize in China", Cybernews 12/20/2023:

It only took three hours for Shen Yang, a professor at the Beijing-based university’s School of Journalism and Communication, to generate the award-winning admission.

The Chinese-language work, entitled The Land of Machine Memories, won second prize at the 5th Jiangsu Popular Science and Science Fiction Competition.

According to Chinese media reports, the draft of over 40,000 characters was generated based on 66 prompts, suggesting a “Kafkaesque” writing style.

Shen was encouraged to submit an excerpt of nearly 6000 characters for the competition by one of the judges, the Wuhan Evening News reported.

The judge, Fu Changyi, told the paper that he did not inform the other judges of the true authorship of the text because he wanted to see their judgment.

40,000 characters is on the short side for a novel, I think — and 40000/66 = about 606 generated characters per prompt on average, suggesting that the AI system needed a lot of help to stay on message and in style. There's a bit more in this (Chinese-language) Beijing News article, which explains (via Google Translate) that

[W]hen the operator asked the AI ​​to "rewrite this content using Kafka's literary style," the answer sheet handed over by the AI ​​was as blunt as "She stood there, like a character in Kafka's works…" Such low-level nesting can only be avoided by adjusting instructions, such as adding "Don't have the word Kafka", etc., and continuously guiding and disciplining them.

Also, as the Cybernews story tells us, about one in five of the submitted stories apparently did as well as the AI-ish entry (190/38 = 5…):

Nearly 200 works were submitted to the competition, with six winning grand prizes, 14 first prizes, 18 second prizes, and 27 third prizes.

Still, there's definitely going to be more LM-generated art in our future.

I haven't been able to find an online copy of the sited novel(la). And none of the coverage that I've seen specifies what LLM was used — maybe one from Kai-Fu Li's 01.AI? Perhaps a reader can provide links and details.

Here's the (human) author's Tsingua web page, which (at least so far) doesn't mention this accomplishment.

