In a recent article in Psychology Today, Nick Morgan proposes a new theory about the psychodynamics of prescriptivist peeving ("Why Bad Grammar Activates Our Fight-or-Flight Response", 12/14/2023):

Does grammar matter? And did you have a teacher in your youth who insisted on drumming the rules of good grammar into you—and was that teacher on the stern and grumpy side of the instructional continuum?

My anecdotal research into these questions over the years has gradually built a composite picture of a somewhat terrifying authority figure, either male or female, who insisted on good grammar as the essential basis of a sound education. They managed to impart enough of it to you so that you cringe when someone uses "among" and "between" interchangeably—or flubs the distinction between 'that" and "which" because of a fatal lack of understanding of the difference between an independent and dependent clause.

Now, a study reveals that your response to those solecisms (and your bad-tempered teacher's response) is indeed physiological: The grammar of language affects us viscerally.

When we hear bad grammar, our pupils dilate, and our heart rate increases, indicating a fight-or-flight response.

Morgan seems to be suggesting that what we jocularly call "peeving" — annoyed reactions to perceived solecisms — is analogous to intergenerational cycles of violence.

And he goes on to argue that this intergenerational cycle of peeving is actually a Good Thing:

Why should language be so important that we get stressed out when we hear bad grammar? Because successful communication with other people is potentially a matter of life and death in the prehistoric cave. We need to understand what Grob is saying when he shouts a warning over the din of approaching woolly mammoths or something like that. In those moments, bad or confusing grammar could conceivably kill us.

I should think that getting distracted about Grob's complementizer choice would be maladaptive in cave crisis response, in fact.

But the idea of intergenerational cycles of peeving does make sense, added to theories referencing shibboleths, social anxiety and cultural capital.

The study that Morgan cites is Dagmar Divjak et al., "Physiological responses and cognitive behaviours: Measures of heart rate variability index language knowledge", Journal of Neurolinguistics 2024. And what it shows is that "There is a statistically significant reduction in Heart Rate Variability as indexed by NN50 in response to grammatical violations" — where the "grammatical violations" involved are very different from those that trigger among/between or that/which peeving.

There's lots more to say about the size and reliability of various measures of autonomic nervous system responses, and their relationship to various kinds of cognitive load, including grammatical issues. I'll just note for now that Difjak's study did not measure pupil size, did not find an effect on mean heart rate, and focused on errors in article (a/an, the) usage e.g.

I think that culture is one of the areas most affected by a globalisation and it's hard to say whether it is the positive or negative impact. I think that thanks to a globalisation, people all around the world listen to same music, watch the same movies, and read same books. They can discuss the same issues with each other, and understand each other better, because they know what they are talking about.

The samples "were were extracted from the BACKBONE English as Lingua Franca (ELF) Corpus of Polish speakers", with non-article errors removed, and the rate of article errors artificially varied so that "The density of grammatical errors, calculated as the number of errors divided by the number of nouns, varied from 18% to 56% among the 20 samples with errors". The passages were then read by "four speakers who were either native or foreign English speakers (British and Polish, female and male)".

There was somewhat-complicated effect of all this on HRV, and a small difference of speaker accent:

So the details of this particular study make it largely irrelevant to Morgan's argument. "Grammatical errors" like Slavic speakers' misuse of English articles seem quite different from (invented) prescriptivist bugbears like the idea that between must be used for exactly two alternatives or "the myth that which is banned from integrated relatives". And both L2 problems and Zombie Rules are different from the many genuine violations of linguistic regularities that might also affect listeners' autonomic nervous systems.

But it's clear that "peeving" does engage the autonomic nervous system, and it might well be true that those effects are the residue of childhood trauma, at least in part.

As bonus synchronicity, the current Perry Bible Fellowship strip "Trauma Trooper" is a deep exploration of intergenerational cycles of abuse.

Update — The which/what business is thoroughly covered by the links on Geoff Pullum's page, cited above. But the treatment of the between/among issue is buried in the middle of the cited LLOG post — so here it is:

The idea that between must be used for two alternatives, and among for more than two, is a Zombie Rule with a pedigree. It was apparently invented by Goold Brown in 1851, in his Grammar of English Grammars, in order to demonstrate his superiority to earlier grammarians who had "misused" between for more than two alternatives. As the entry in Merriam Webster's Dictionary of English Usage observes, the validity of this "rule" is explicitly denied by both the Oxford English Dictionary and by Noah Webster, and "violations" can be easily be found in writers like Jane Austen, T.S. Eliot, and the Fowler brothers.

And since the MW usage dictionary is no longer linkable online, here's the first page of the between/among entry:

It's interesting but not surprising that Morgan's two examples of "bad grammar" are both invented Zombie Rules…

