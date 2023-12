« previous post |



source: Taobao 淘寶

The label says:

wǒ fó cí bēi

我佛瓷杯

"my porcelain Buddha cup"

It's a faux ami, but somehow it makes a kind of sense, because when one engages in Buddhist meditation, one must focus one's thoughts.

[Thanks to Kiewwoo Goh]

