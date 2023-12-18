« previous post |

One of the hard parts of learning a new language is the question of what preposition to use when (or what postposition, or what case, or etc.). Thus

I live in France. J'habite en France. I live in Paris J'habite à Paris. I live in Japan. J'habite au Japon. I live in the forest. J'habite dans la forêt.

…and so on. Except that you could also say "J'habite sur Paris", meaning something like "I live in the Paris area".

Or could you? A few years ago, a discussion on Quora of 'Quelle est la différence entre "j'habite à Paris" et "j'habite sur Paris" ?' provoked a fair amount of socio-cultural-linguistic peeving.

For example:

Les gens qui habitent à Paris sont très bien, charmants, élégants et parlent un français parfait alors que les gens qui habitent sur Paris ne méritent pas qu'on leur adresse la parole.

The people who live "à Paris" are good, charming, elegant, and speak perfect French, whereas the people who live "sur Paris" don't deserve any attempt at communication.

La différence, c'est que l'une est correcte : « j'habite à Paris.», et l'autre non. À moins d'habiter dans un ballon captif attaché à la tour Eiffel, dans lequel vous pouvez dire effectivement «J'habite sur Paris.»

The difference is that the first one is correct: "j'habite à Paris", and the second one isn't. Unless you live in a balloon attached to the Eiffel tower, in which you can indeed say "J'habite sur Paris".

I believe that it's considered formally correct to use "sur" in cases like

I live on the roof. J'habite sur le toit.

But apparently the "sur Paris" phrasing is sneered at, either because the Académie doesn't approve, or because the inhabitants of the banlieues are scorned, or both.

Returning to the cross-linguistic differences in locative prepositions, Spanish is (I think) even more invariant than English:

I live in France. J'habite en France. Vivo en Francia. I live in Paris J'habite à Paris. Vivo en Paris. I live in Japan. J'habite au Japon. Vivo en Japon. I live in the forest. J'habite dans la forêt. Vivo en el bosque. I live on the roof. J'habite sur le toit. Vivo en el techo.

And in English we live "at" an address (e.g. "at 2633 16th Street"), but in Spanish that's also "en" the address ("en el número 2633 de la calle 16").

Probably someone has traced the evolution of such locatives across linguistic histories, but a quick Google Scholar search didn't turn it up.

(And feel free to correct my prepositions (and/or verbs) if I've gotten them wrong…)

