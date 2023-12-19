« previous post |

Some people call it a "woolly dog", but that's more a description of what it's like. That's not its name. And it's not a "sheepdog" or "sheep dog", like a border collie.

Before I go any further into the nomenclature of canines, I want to recognize that they're all the same species: Canis lupus familiaris. No matter what their size, shape, coloration, or behavior, from the chihuahua to the great dane, they are all the same species: Canis lupus familiaris. It's only their breed that is different. That is to say, they are bred to enhance different characteristics and to emphasize diverse traits.

Conversely, there are thousands of different species of birds. It has always puzzled me why there is only one species of dog, but thousands of species of birds (upwards of 10,000), but I'm sure that somebody on Language Log will have the precise answer. Is it that dogs are selectively bred by humans, whereas birds do their own thing?



The dog I'm talking about here — although extinct now — was raised for thousands of years for its wool! It was carefully kept apart from other types of dogs to enhance its wool-bearing capability. Like a sheep. That's why I like to call it a sheep-dog, albeit somewhat jocularly. It's a dog, but it has the wool producing characteristics of a sheep.

This is the Salish Wool Dog, which is extinct today, but existed for thousands of years until the 19th century. We know of one sheep-dog named Mutton who died in 1859. He may have been the last of his breed.

The Salish Wool Dog or Comox dog is an extinct breed of white, long-haired, Spitz-type dog that was developed and bred by the Coast Salish peoples of what is now Washington state and British Columbia for textile production.

Salish peoples, renowned for their weaving and knitting, did not raise sheep, and while mountain goat fur was also used to create wool textiles, mountain goats were wild, and thus their fur could only be collected from mountain goats leaving fur in the environment, such as from shedding, or collected from skins of hunted goats. The Salish Wool Dog was prized, then, for it being a source of material for wool that was a domesticated animal, and thus a consistent source of high quality material.

We now have good studies of the nature and fate of this very special kind of dog, as reported in this fascinating article:

Extinct Woolly Dog was Carefully Bred for Weaving, Ancient DNA Confirms

The Washington Post (12/15/23)

Ancient DNA from the pelt of a fluffy white dog named Mutton is revealing new details about the woolly dog, an extinct breed that was cared for and raised by the women of the Coast Salish tribal nations in the Pacific Northwest. The small dogs – called “sqwemá:y,” “ske’-ha” and “sqwbaý” in some Coast Salish languages – were fed a special diet of fish or elk, and they were shorn like sheep, their wool woven into special blankets and textiles.

For thousands of years, woolly dogs were cherished as family members and raised on islands or kept in pens to ensure they didn’t interbreed with other dogs, according to Michael Pavel, an elder of the Skokomish-Twana tribe and one of the authors of the study, published Thursday in the journal Science. The last woolly dogs disappeared around the end of the 19th century, but they have been kept alive in stories passed down by Coast Salish elders.

Sara de Rose, who has lived among the Coast Salish and is familiar with the lore, legend, art, and technology of weaving with dog hair, sent in the following notes (among others) on one aspect of weaving with sheep-dog wool:

It is said that the trance state that the spinner (usually a woman) entered into by watching the designs on the whorl blur as the spindle revolved allowed her to create textiles imbued with magical powers.

Years ago I came across an ancient Greek term that translated as something like "divination through the act of spinning" that was also associated with the drop spindle. More cultural diffusion? Or two distant cultures with parallel, independent traditions?

Though Sara does not have any indigenous blood, she lives on Hornby and Lasqueti Islands, which are both in the traditional Pentlatch territory, and the Pentlatch were Coast Salish. The Pentlatch language has no living speakers, and the few remaining members are now part of the Komoks First Nation Band.

It is possible that, during the first part of the new year, Sara may write a piece on Coast Salish woolly dog hair weaving tradition that will touch upon all relevant aspects of this phenomenon, including the terminology to describe it.

[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer]

