« previous post |

Today's Tank McNamara:

The crucial panel:

The comic starts with the issue of whether Pickleball rules are within the purview of the Guardian of Tennis Rules.

But when the recursive GGSRR Guardian intervenes, The Guardian of Golf Rules and the Guardian of Tennis Rules find it impossible to parse his title, as appropriate for human beings. And GGSRR admits himself that he also can't figure out who he is.

Automatic parsers are also baffled — though rather than failing, the symptom is that that they come up with incorrect and uninterpretable structures, like this one from the Berkeley Neural Parser:

I think the correct structure should be something like this, modulo the node names that I don't have the time or energy to correct just now:

Permalink