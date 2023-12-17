« previous post |

This amounts to an afterword to this post: "Hype over AI and Classical Chinese / Literary Sinitic" (11/9/23)

Four decades ago, when I was trying to determine what type of language Sinitic was (synthetic, analytic, inflected, isolating, agglutinative, fusional, polysynthetic, etc.), from a survey of all the world's languages that I could get a grasp of, I came across Sumerian, which seemed to have many features that were similar to Sinitic, so I decided to look into that a bit more deeply.

Fortunately, I discovered this excellent book, which had just come out around that time:

Marie-Louise Thomsen, The Sumerian Language: An Introduction to Its History and Grammatical Structure (Mesopotamia Copenhagen Studies in Assyriology, Volume 10) (Akademisk Forlag, 1984).

In it, she said, "…the study of the Sumerian language is not easy: the meaning of many words and grammatical elements is far from evident, the writing is defective…". She also declared, "The orthography of the Old Sumerian texts is rather defective."

I was shocked. These are rather harsh judgements, so I asked my colleagues who were specialists in Sumerian. Those were the days of Samuel Noah Kramer (1897-1990) and Åke W. Sjöberg (1924-2014), who were world-renowned Sumerologists. Åke assured me that Thomsen was a reliable scholar.

Hmmm, I thought, might I conceptually apply a similar characterization to Sinitic? Of course, I chose to focus on the earliest stages of Sinitic, since later stages (after the Han Dynasty [202 BC – 9 AD; 25–220 AD]) have been so influenced by areal features that one can no longer think of them as pristinely Sinitic. (This is why some of the most pathbreaking, creative linguists among my colleagues [e.g., John McWhorter, Charles N. Li, and David Prager Branner] think of post classical Sinitic as a creole-like or mixed language.)

After that, around the mid to late nineties, I let the matter drop — under force of teaching, publishing, lectures elsewhere, expeditions to Central Asia — and thought of the Sumerian parallels only sporadically, until the last few days, when I was preparing that post about using AI to translate Classical Chinese, which forced me once again to think about the basic nature of Old Sinitic.

So I went back and asked the current generation of Penn Sumerologists, Steve Tinney and Phil Jones.

Phil tells me: "I've seen Piotr Michalowski (University of Michigan) refer to earlier cuneiform as 'nuclear' where it probably ignores most of the verbal and nominal affixes." Phil continues:

There's actually a couple of different phenomena happening.

One is how to represent CVC sequences: early on there is a small number of explicit CVC-signs, but the only certain way of representing that final C comes with the creation of a full inventory of VC signs.

The other is what prompts Michalowski's use of "nuclear" – a later form such as mu-un-da-an-peš-e can be analyzed as mu.n.da.n.peš.e does an earlier form mu-da-peš-e imply mu.da.peš.e with the later n.'s (basically 3rd animate singular markers) representing a linguistic innovation or were they already in the language and the writing system didn't feel the need to represent them in its earlier stage?

I think I've also seen the term "mnemonic" in place of "nuclear".

When I was thinking about this Sumerian-Sinitic symplegma fairly intensively in the mid-80s, I also found another descriptor for the grammar of Sumerian, and it seemed to fit quite well, without in the least sounding pejorative. It was something related to ellipsis, i.e., prone to the elision of inessential elements. I also considered "minimalist" and several other similar descriptors.

Please rest assured that I am not, like certain Hungarian and Turkish scholars have done with their languages, trying to draw a genetic relationship between Sinitic and Sumerian, not in the slightest. Rather, I am looking at Sumerian for comparative typological purposes, as explained in the second paragraph of this post.

