Back in the fall of 2022, I asked "What happened to all the, like, prescriptivists?". I still don't have any actual counts, but I continue to find fewer instances of prescriptivist peeving in my various media feeds and foraging.

So when I stumbled on this skit, from Series 1 Episode 6 of Walliams and Friend, I immediately added it to my to-blog list. It's from 12/27/2016, and maybe it's a symptom of the changing social attitudes that I (think I've) sensed — or even a fragment of the cause(s):

Your browser does not support the video tag.

