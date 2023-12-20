« previous post | next post »

Photograph accompanying a New York Times article, with the following caption: "Merle Goldman explaining the Chinese characters for the word China":



(source)



The characters do indeed say "Zhōngguó 中國" ("Central / Middle Kingdom", i.e., "China"). Observe carefully how they are written here and here (click on the triangular "go" arrowhead at the top left of each page to activate the brush stroke order of the two characters).

Here're two that can't be explained:



(source)

nǐ hǎo 你好

(lit.. "you good", i.e., "hello; hi; how are you; how do you do; howdy; good afternoon; good evening; g'day; wotcha; kia ora; howzit; yebo")

Selected readings

[Thanks to June Dreyer, Mark Metcalf, and Alan Kennedy]

Permalink