Sometime LLOG contributor John McWhorter is the featured guest on Episode 4 of Bill Gates' podcast Unconfuse Me.

The trailer:

The whole show is well worth your time.

As lagniappe, I'll add a small analysis of John's own language.

The clip used to start the trailer comes from the segment reproduced below, taken from around 19:14. John's prosody illustrates some of the interesting ways that spontaneous speech differs from read speech — for example, the silent pauses after the infinitive marker to, the preposition with, and the complementizer that:

With the academic books

that nobody reads, I'm trying to

advance the state of knowledge, and that's a slow, quiet

frustrating process. With

the books written for actual human beings,

yes, I am

sharing my fascination, because I think

language is more interesting that we're often taught. I think it's easy to think that

a language is a basket of words

and there's an order that you put them in

and most people don't speak it right.

That's easy to think

about how language works.

There's- there's a little more,

and I try to get it across

because I just enjoy it.

And the trailer's excerpt includes an immediately recognizeable John-ian pitch contour:

I could say more, but sufficient unto the day…

