John McWhorter unconfuses Bill Gates
Sometime LLOG contributor John McWhorter is the featured guest on Episode 4 of Bill Gates' podcast Unconfuse Me.
The trailer:
The whole show is well worth your time.
As lagniappe, I'll add a small analysis of John's own language.
The clip used to start the trailer comes from the segment reproduced below, taken from around 19:14. John's prosody illustrates some of the interesting ways that spontaneous speech differs from read speech — for example, the silent pauses after the infinitive marker to, the preposition with, and the complementizer that:
With the academic books
that nobody reads, I'm trying to
advance the state of knowledge, and that's a slow, quiet
frustrating process. With
the books written for actual human beings,
yes, I am
sharing my fascination, because I think
language is more interesting that we're often taught. I think it's easy to think that
a language is a basket of words
and there's an order that you put them in
and most people don't speak it right.
That's easy to think
about how language works.
There's- there's a little more,
and I try to get it across
because I just enjoy it.
And the trailer's excerpt includes an immediately recognizeable John-ian pitch contour:
I could say more, but sufficient unto the day…
Chris Button said,
December 15, 2023 @ 1:17 pm
Isn't the pitch contour just the usual "implicational fall-rise" (sometimes just rise) showing that there is more to come?