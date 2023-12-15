« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Michael Bates. It is about the place in Pakistan where Osama Bin Laden was killed on May 2, 2011 and where, a scant five months earlier, on January 25, 2011, Indonesian terrorist Umar Patek was arrested.]

Via Google search, I found your post about the etymology of "-ābād" (" Abbott's Abode " [5/6/11]), which is very enlightening.

madīna indicates a walled settlement. For example, Madīnat al-Salām is not a renaming or synonym of Baghdad, but rather Madīnat al-Salām was the circular walled fortification–one can easily find a modern plan of it–superimposed within or on or adjacent to a pre-existing undefined town named Baghdad, which was or came to be larger territorially, and survived as a place and a name long after the madīna itself was destroyed by the Mongols. This is in the context of my previous discussion of the mints al-Hārūniyya and Hārūnābād in 2011. Someone just now responded cogently to the argument online .* My thinking has evolved a bit since I last wrote. I would now argue that the termination "-iyya" in an Arabic toponym indicates an elided "al-Madīna" [al-Hārūniyya], and thatindicates a walled settlement. For example, Madīnat al-Salām is not a renaming or synonym of Baghdad, but rather Madīnat al-Salām was the circular walled fortification–one can easily find a modern plan of it–superimposed within or on or adjacent to a pre-existing undefined town named Baghdad, which was or came to be larger territorially, and survived as a place and a name long after theitself was destroyed by the Mongols.

So thus, Hārunābād was an unbounded military settlement in Armenia, while al-Hārūniyya was a fortified walled enclosure for the caliph, his troops, and officials. And so on: Fustat was an "ābād" (actually, a misr/masr or camp, like Basra and Kufa), but "al-Qāhira" (al-Madīna al-Qāhira) was a walled compound for the Fatimid caliphs and their Ayyubid successors that gave its name, distorted by Europeans, to "Cairo," an unwalled megalopolis.

*VHM: See the lengthy comment (11/11/23) by Inspironi here, which directly engages with Michael Bates' previous comments on this topic. Michael responds (p.c. 11/13/23) thus:

He might be right in his final conclusion,** but he is surely right to protest against regarding the several names on the coins as different designations for the same place. I have begun to think the same way myself about this and many other instances, e.g. Madinat al-Salam is not Baghdad, al-Qahira is a walled rectangle and not synonymous with Cairo, and so on. I'll keep you on my share list for work on this.

**Inspironi:

Summing up, there are strong indications to believe that Harunabad and al-Haruniya were two different locations. The former is associated with al-Muhammadiya-II and subsequently Ma’din Bajunays, while the latter should be non other than Arminiya’s provincial capital Dabil/Dvin.

Selected readings

"Abbottabad" (WP) — Abbottabad ( ; Urdu, Hindko: ایبٹ آباد, romanized: aibṭabād, pronounced [ɛːbʈəˈbaːd̪]) is the capital city of Abbottabad District in the Hazara region of eastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. It is the 40th largest city in Pakistan and fourth largest in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by population. It is about 120 km (75 mi) north of Islamabad-Rawalpindi and 150 km (95 mi) east of Peshawar, at an elevation of 1,256 m (4,121 ft). Kashmir lies a short distance to the east. The name combines the name of the city founder, Major James Abbott, and the Persian ending ābād, meaning "settlement, town of".

abode (n.) mid-13c., "action of waiting," verbal noun from abiden "to abide" (see abide). It is formally identical with the old, strong past participle of abide (Old English abad), but the modern conjugation is weak and abided is used. The present-to-preterite vowel change is consistent with an Old English class I strong verb (ride/rode, etc.). The meaning "habitual residence" is attested by 1570s.

abide (v.) Middle English abiden, from Old English abidan, gebidan "remain, wait, wait for, delay, remain behind," from ge- completive prefix (denoting onward motion; see a- (1)) + bidan "bide, remain, wait, dwell" (see bide). Originally intransitive (with genitive of the object: we abidon his "we waited for him"); the transitive senses of "endure, sustain, stay firm under," also "tolerate, bear, put up with" (now usually with a negative) are from c. 1200. To abide with "stay with (someone); live with; remain in the service of" is from c. 1300. Related: Abided; abiding. The historical conjugation was abide, abode, abidden, but in Modern English the formation generally is weak. ∴ most likely not related to Persian; see part 1 of this series lengthy, detailed disquisition on this conjecture, with many experts weighing in.

