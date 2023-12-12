A sense of four boating
Three of the four substitutions are phonetically similar but not identical, at least in most varieties of American English: vogue for vague, intending for impending, and proverbly for probably.
However, for speakers with flapping/voicing of intervocalic non-pre-stress /t/, four boating is phonetically identical to forboding. Though it's an interesting example (like latter/ladder) of a pair that many speakers (me included) have a false feeling that they somehow pronounce differently.
Stentor said,
December 12, 2023 @ 9:08 am
I feel like there's a slight difference in emphasis – forBODing vs FOUR BOATing. That may depend on context. It's hard to say for sure because I'm having trouble thinking of a sentence in which I'd naturally say "four boating."
jin defang said,
December 12, 2023 @ 9:11 am
not sure about that, Stentor-san. One of my students recently turned in a paper speaking of "a sense of eminent danger." When I corrected her, she didn't reply that it was a typo.
jin defang said,
December 12, 2023 @ 9:15 am
PS: since students don't read as much as we used to, they have a tendency to spell things the way they hear them (and not necessarily correctly pronounced), which is often not the way they're spelled.
Peter Taylor said,
December 12, 2023 @ 9:18 am
@Stentor, it might change the emphasis again, but you can use boating as part of a larger noun phrase. E.g. This weekend I want to try out four boating tips I saw in a magazine."