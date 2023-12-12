« previous post |

Frazz for 12/11/2023:

Three of the four substitutions are phonetically similar but not identical, at least in most varieties of American English: vogue for vague, intending for impending, and proverbly for probably.

However, for speakers with flapping/voicing of intervocalic non-pre-stress /t/, four boating is phonetically identical to forboding. Though it's an interesting example (like latter/ladder) of a pair that many speakers (me included) have a false feeling that they somehow pronounce differently.

