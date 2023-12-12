« previous post |

The breathless moment when "zei 税" is written by Mori Seihan, the head priest of the magnificent Kiyomizudera in eastern Kyoto (1:32):

Another good video of the brushing of 税 may be found here, and there are many others here.

The narration includes:

Riyū ni tsuite, bōei-ryoku kyōka ni muketa zaigen o makanau tame shotoku zei nado zōzei e no giron ga ichinen o tsūjite kappatsu ni okonawa reta hoka, jūminzei nado no teigaku genzei ya inboisu seido, shin NISA ya furusato nōzei no genkaku-ka nado, zei ni matsuwaru samazamana wadai ga tsudzuitakara

理由について、防衛力強化に向けた財源を賄うため所得税など増税への議論が一年を通じて活発に行われたほか、住民税などの定額減税やインボイス制度、新NISAやふるさと納税の厳格化など、税にまつわる様々な話題が続いたから

In short, reasons this character was chosen include:

* yearlong debate on raising taxes to fund increased defense spending

* fixed tax reductions

* a new invoicing system

* the new NISA (Nippon Individual Savings Account)

etc.

Talk of taxes spurs choice for Japan’s kanji of the year

By Yukana Inoue, The Japan Times (12/12/23)

—-

…

Zei received 5,976 votes out of the 147,878 cast. Coming in at a close second, with a difference of only 405 votes, was “sho” (暑), referring to the record-breaking heat the nation experienced this summer.

…

In 2022, “sen” (戦), meaning war, battle or match, took first place, representing a year of conflict and violence with events such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The 2021 winner was “kin” (金), meaning gold or money, referring to the gold medals Japan won in the the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which were held that year.

Other words that made the top 10:

An excellent account of the competition may also be found in this nippon.com (12/12/23) article:

Kanji of the Year for 2023: Another Taxing Time for Japan



The popularly selected kanji of the year for 2023 was 税 (zei or mitsugi, “taxation”). We dive into the winner and the other top picks, looking at how they represent Japanese people’s takes on the past 12 months.

NHK article in Japanese

Includes a list of the top twenty contenders, which gives a good idea of what is on the minds of the Japanese people, another video (0:52) of the writing of the character, a list of the kanji of the year going back to 1995 ("earthquake"), with a brief discussion of the pertinence of each one.

It is interesting to compare the calligraphic intensity of the unveiling of the Kanji of the Year with the buzziness surrounding the announcement of the Word of the Year, which we also just witnessed (here). The former partakes of solemn sacrality, the latter of exciting extraordinariness.

Selected reading

[Thanks to Nathan Hopson, Don Keyser, Frank Chance; Linda Chance; h.t. Kiewwoo Goh]

