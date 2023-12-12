Tax(es): kanji of the year 2023
The breathless moment when "zei 税" is written by Mori Seihan, the head priest of the magnificent Kiyomizudera in eastern Kyoto (1:32):
Another good video of the brushing of 税 may be found here, and there are many others here.
Talk of taxes spurs choice for Japan’s kanji of the year
By Yukana Inoue, The Japan Times (12/12/23)
Zei received 5,976 votes out of the 147,878 cast. Coming in at a close second, with a difference of only 405 votes, was “sho” (暑), referring to the record-breaking heat the nation experienced this summer.
In 2022, “sen” (戦), meaning war, battle or match, took first place, representing a year of conflict and violence with events such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The 2021 winner was “kin” (金), meaning gold or money, referring to the gold medals Japan won in the the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which were held that year.
Other words that made the top 10:
- 戦 (sen/ikusa, battle/match): A reference to the war between Israel and Hamas and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
- 虎 (ko/tora, tiger): A nod to the Hanshin Tigers’ Japan Series win, a first in 38 years.
- 勝 (shou/katsu, win): Another entry marking the various wins the nation experienced this year, including the Tigers’ victory, Samurai Japan’s championship in the World Baseball Classic, Sota Fujii’s 8 shogi titles and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP and home run champion.
- 球 (kyu/tama, ball): As the character is used to write the kanji for various sports like baseball, basketball and rugby, this choice is another nod to various accomplishments in sports this year.
- 高 (kou/takai, high or rising): A reference to rising prices and temperatures experienced in the nation this year.
- 変 (hen/kawaru, change): This choice speaks to some major shifts that occurred this year, such as the changes in society following the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, new names for the talent agency formerly known as Johnny’s and rising prices due to inflation.
- 増 (zou/fueru, increase): This entry covers various things that saw increases this year, including taxes, the number of foreign tourists following the reopening of the borders and a spike in sightings of bears in urban areas.
- 楽 (raku/tanoshii, easy, fun or joy): This choice refers to how much easier life became after the pandemic eased and mask mandates were lifted, as well as the return of crowds and cheering at sporting events and music festivals.
An excellent account of the competition may also be found in this nippon.com (12/12/23) article:
Kanji of the Year for 2023: Another Taxing Time for Japan
The popularly selected kanji of the year for 2023 was 税 (zei or mitsugi, “taxation”). We dive into the winner and the other top picks, looking at how they represent Japanese people’s takes on the past 12 months.
Includes a list of the top twenty contenders, which gives a good idea of what is on the minds of the Japanese people, another video (0:52) of the writing of the character, a list of the kanji of the year going back to 1995 ("earthquake"), with a brief discussion of the pertinence of each one.
It is interesting to compare the calligraphic intensity of the unveiling of the Kanji of the Year with the buzziness surrounding the announcement of the Word of the Year, which we also just witnessed (here). The former partakes of solemn sacrality, the latter of exciting extraordinariness.
