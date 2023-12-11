« previous post |

Linkedin post by Matías Otero Johansson:

The Orientalism Problem: Edgar Snow's last interview with Mao

In an article published in Life Magazine in 1971, journalist Edgar Snow (1905-1972) ends his account of the last interview Mao Zedong would grant him thus:

"As he curteously escorted me to the door, he said he was not a complicated man, but really very simple. He was, he said, only a lone monk walking the world with a leaky umbrella. … I believe #China will seek to cooperate with all friendly states, and all friendly people within hostile states, who welcome her full participation in world affairs."

As soon as I saw the word "umbrella", I knew what this turn of phrase was about.

It is covered in John Rohsenow's magisterial dictionary of xiēhòuyǔ 歇後語, which I refer to as "truncated witticisms".

Snow interpreted Mao's self-portrayal as a monk as a charming vignette of humility. Except this is not what Mao meant at all. Snow's mandarin was reputedly never fluent, nor did he have much time to immerse himself into its rich world of cultural references.

"A monk with an umbrella“ is a 歇后语 (xiēhòuyǔ), or a coded idiom. This kind of Chinese proverb consists of two elements: the first segment presents an unusual scenario, the latter provides the rationale thereof. A speaker will state the first part, expecting a learned listener to know the followup.

和尚打伞 (héshàng dǎ sǎn)

A monk holds an umbrella

无发无天 (wúfā wútiān)

"No hair, no sky" (Monks are bald)

A homophone for what is secretly meant:

无法无天 (wúfǎ wútiān)

"No laws, and no heaven"

Which can be translated as "I follow neither the laws of man nor heaven", meaning one discards traditional morality, being ruthless and focused on realpolitik. Such mindsets have long annals in Chinese history, famously expressed by a mutinous warlord Cao Cao in "Records of the Three Kingdoms" (280 AD): 寧我負人，毋人負我！- "Better I betray people, than allow people to betray me!"

Of course, Mao may have known full well the reference would fly over Snow's head, a parting jab from the great instigator against his hapless guest. Perhaps there was glimmer in his eye as he held the door open for Snow. Perhaps the translator failed to convey the saying's true meaning. The culprit is ultimately Snow for projecting his own notions about China (the humble and mystical monk) unaware of his limited knowledge, something Mao (who was a prolific reader) used for his own advantage. We don't know what the Chairman thought about Snow in private, but it was probably not flattering.

Since China has now grown in international importance, there are many Edgar Snows in the world today. Discarding romantic preconceptions of exotic peoples or places, and observing today's China with skeptical and grounded realism, might spare them some ridicule at the hands of their hosts.

With attitudes such as these (described in all but the last two paragraphs of Otero Johansson's post), what is there left to admire about the man, not to mention that he was responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of his subjects during the Great Leap Forward, Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, and other movements for which he was responsible?

In matters linguistic, he pushed hard and successfully for the promotion of Mandarin, the near elimination of the topolects and non-Sinitic minority languages, carried out the simplification manqué of the sinoglyphic script, but failed to undertake his original intention to abolish the characters in favor of phonetic writing, which would have been the most monumental cultural achievement by a ruler of the EAH (East Asian Heartland), but was dissuaded from doing so by Stalin.

Selected readings

"Pinyin in practice" (10/13/11)

Peter Hessler, Oracle Bones: A Journey Between China's Past and Present (alternative subtitle: A Journey Through Time in China ) (New York: HarperCollins, 2006)

(alternative subtitle: (New York: HarperCollins, 2006) John DeFrancis, The Chinese Language: Fact and Fantasy (Honolulu: University of Hawai'i Press, 1984)

William C. Hannas, Asia's Orthographic Dilemma (University of Hawaii Press, 1997).

__________, The Writing on the Wall (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2003).

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

Permalink