Today's SMBC:

Those first four panels resonated with my recent experience skimming Helena Blavatsky's The Secret Doctrine: The Synthesis of Science, Religion, and Philosophy. Vol II — Anthropogensis (1888). I learned of Blavatsky's existence due to the restaurant located in her former residence, and my sense of her influence in Philadelphia was reinforced by years of walking past the United Lodge of Theosophists.

I expected The Secret Doctrine to be nuttier than squirrel poop, as indeed it is. But I wasn't prepared for its extreme mythic racism, endorsement of (fantastical versions of) eugenics, and so on. In retrospect, I should have realized that late 19th-century fantasy would be like that. I'll spare you the details of Blavatsky's theories of lost continents and their associated "root races" — you can read Wikipedia's summary, or dive into the 1888 tome yourself if care. But I'll reproduce a few illustrative quotes from the book.



p. 421: Mankind is obviously divided into god-informed men and lower human creattures. The intellectual difference between the Aryan and other civilized nations and such savages as the South Sea Islanders, is inexplicable on any other grounds. No amount of culture, nor generations of training amid civilization , could raise such human specimens as the Bushmen, the Veddahs of Ceylon, and some African tribes, to the same intellectual level as the Aryans, the Semites, and the Turanians so called. The "sacred spark" is missing in them and it is they who are the only inferior races on the globe, now happily owing to the wise adjustment of nature which ever works in that direction fast dying out. Verily mankind is "of one blood," but not of the same essence. We are the hot-house, artificially quickened plants in nature, having in us a spark, which in them is latent.

p. 444: Since the beginning of the Atlantean Race many million years have passed, yet we find the last of the Atlanteans, still mixed up with the Aryan element, 11,000 years ago. This shows the enormous overlapping of one race over the race which succeeds it, though in characters and external type the elder loses its characteristics, and assumes the new features of the younger race. This is proved in all the formations of mixed human races. Now, Occult philosophy teaches that even now, under our very eyes, the new Race and Races are preparing to be formed, and that it is in America that the transformation will take place, and has already silently commenced.

[…]

Thus the Americans have become in only three centuries a primary race, pro tem., before becoming a race apart, and strongly separated from all other now existing races. They are, in short, the germs of the Sixth sub-race, and in some few hundred years more, will become most decidedly the pioneers of that race which must succeed to the present European or fifth sub-race, in all its new characteristics.

p. 470: With the Semite, that stooping man meant the fall of Spirit into matter, and that fall and degradation were apotheosized by him with the result of dragging Deity down to the level of man. For the Aryan, the symbol represented the divorce of Spirit from matter, its merging into and return to its primal Source; for the Semite, the wedlock of spiritual man with material female nature, the physiological being taking preeminence over the psychological and the purely immaterial. The Aryan views of the symbolism were those of the whole Pagan world; the Semite interpretations emanated from, and were pre-eminently those of a small tribe, thus marking its national features and the idiosyncratic defects that characterize many of the Jews to this day — gross realism, selfishness, and sensuality. They had made a bargain, through their father Jacob, with their tribal deity, self-exalted above all others , and a covenant that his " seed shall be as the dust of the earth" ; and that deity could have no better image henceforth than that of the symbol of generation, and, as representation, a number and numbers.

p.723: Another evidence of the cyclic law and the truth of our teachings. Esoteric history teaches that idols and their worship died out with the Fourth Race, until the survivors of the hybrid races of the latter (Chinamen, African negroes, etc. ) gradually brought the worship back. The Vedas countenance no idols ; all the modern Hindû writings do.

p. 725: The theory, scientifically based or not, of Peyrère may be considered to be equivalent to that which divided man in two species. Broca, Virey, and a number of the French anthropologists have recognized that the lower race of man, comprising the Australian, Tasmanian, and Negro race, excluding the Kaffirs and the Northern Africans, should be placed apart. The fact that in this species, or rather sub-species, the third lower molars are usually larger than the second, and the squamosal and frontal bones are generally united by suture, places the Homo Afer on the level of being as good a distinct species as many of the kinds of finches. I shall abstain on the present occasion from mentioning the facts of hybridity, whereon the late Professor Broca has so exhaustively commented. The history, in the past ages of the world, of this race is peculiar. It has never originated a system of architecture or a religion of its own. (Dr. C. Carter Blake)

Here's last panel of the SMBC strip that I started with:

The mouseover title: "St. Peter just taps the crudely drawn No Girls Allowed sign made by God."

And the aftercomic:

Among several connections to linguistics is the fact that Benjamin Lee Whorf became a theosophist at the end of his life, and the original publication of Language, Mind, and Reality was in the organization's journal The Theosophist. He wrote:

[O]ne of the important coming steps for western knowledge is a re-examination of the linguistic backgrounds of its thinking, and for that matter of all thinking. My purpose in developing this subject before a Theosophical audience is not to confirm or affirm any Theosophical doctrines . It is because of all groups of people with whom I have come in contact, Theosophical people seem the most capable of becoming excited about ideas — new ideas. And my task is to explain an idea to all those who, if western culture survives the present welter of barbarism, may be pushed by events to leadership in reorganizing the whole human future.

As you'd expect, Whorf's article avoids overt genetic or otherwise biological racism, and indeed lays out the standard 20th-century linguistic story (with the standard 20th-century default masculine gender):

[T]hrough this sort of understanding of language is achieved a great phase of human brotherhood . For the scientific understanding of very diverse languages — not necessarily to speak them, but to analyze their structure — is a lesson in brotherhood which is brotherhood in the universal human principle — the brotherhood of the "Sons of Manas ." It causes us to transcend the boundaries of local cultures, nationalities, physical peculiarities dubbed "race," and to find that in their linguistic systems, though these systems differ widely, yet in the order, harmony, and beauty of the systems, and in their respective subtleties and penetrating analysis of reality, all men are equal.

However, the Whorfian idea that language determines thought, to the extent that speakers of different languages have radically different modes and possibilities of thought, could be seen in a Blavatskian light.

