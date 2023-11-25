« previous post |

All right, I know it sounds funny, but it's a thing in Taiwan, as at this Taichung restaurant:

To clear up the first problem, the Chinese word that is translated as "sauerkraut" is suāncài 酸菜 (lit., "sour vegetable").

What is this suāncài 酸菜? Wiktionary tells us:

(Northern, Northeastern China) a variety of Chinese pickle made by fermenting salt-cured napa cabbage (Southern China) any variety of pickled mustard greens

It is not, I repeat NOT, kimchee.

Nor is it exactly Germanic sauerkraut, but analogically that's what it amounts to, and a lot of folks in Taiwan and China think of it that way, so I'll go with the flow of the juices, at least for this post.

As a fan of practically all vegetables that are fermented or pickled, I especially love suāncài 酸菜.

Let's run through the writing on the front of the restaurant:

suāncàiyú 酸菜魚 ("sauerkraut fish") — the name of a celebrated dish, odd though it may sound to unaccustomed ears, that is featured in this restaurant

diāomín 刁民 ("crafty / cunning person; crafty and malevolent people [dated]) — said to be associated with poor, adverse environments

slogan: bù dāng diāomín, dāng yúmín 不當刁民，當愚民 ("don't be a crafty / cunning person, be a stupid person")

Couplet on the sides of the main entrance:

diāomín zǒng shì kǒuwèi diāozuān 刁民總是口味刁鑽 ("crafty / cunning people always have eccentric tastes")

suānmín zǒng shì suānyán suānyǔ 酸民總是酸言酸語 ("sour people always have sour speech")

I'm looking forward to eating suāncàiyú 酸菜魚 ("sauerkraut fish") later this week when a neighbor brings me some. Drooling already.

Afterword

It seems that Language Log, especially in recent weeks and months, has an affinity (yǒuyuán 有緣) with plants of the Brassica genus).



